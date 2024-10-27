Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen to rally in Philly on Monday. Here’s what to know.

With just over a week left until Election Day, former President Barack Obama and music superstar Bruce Springsteen are holding a concert and rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia Monday.

Obama and the Boss hope to help convince Philly voters to cast their ballots for Harris on Nov. 5, even as polls show a tight race in Pennsylvania against former President Donald Trump.

Harris won’t be attending the event — after spending all day Sunday campaigning across Philadelphia, the vice president is holding a rally in Michigan with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and singer Maggie Rogers.

Obama, a longtime supporter of Harris who remains one of the country’s most popular politicians, campaigned in Pittsburgh earlier this month, where he urged Black men to turn out and vote for the vice president. He also campaigned alongside Springsteen and Harris at a star-filled rally in Georgia last week that also included actors Tyler Perry and Samuel L. Jackson.

“Together, we have a chance to choose a new generation of leadership in this country,” Obama said, “and start building a better and stronger and fairer and more hopeful America.”

Where in Philly is the Obama and Springsteen rally?

The rally will take place at the Liacouras Center, the 10,000-seat basketball arena on Temple University’s campus.

The venue opened in 1997 and hosts Temple basketball games and other events. It was originally named “The Apollo of Temple” but was renamed in 2000 to honor Temple president Peter Liacouras prior to his retirement.

The arena has played a notable role in the 2024 election. In August, Harris introduced her running mate, Walz, to voters there, in what was her first campaign stop in the city since becoming the Democratic nominee.

Prior to that, Trump held a rally at the Liacouras Center earlier in the summer, an unusual spot for the former president to campaign given the overwhelming lack of support he had among North Philly voters in 2016 and 2020.

» READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen is no stranger to Philly’s campaign trail. He’ll be back with Barack Obama on Monday

What time does the rally start?

That remains unclear. The event will take place between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Philly time, but the Harris campaign has not yet announced a specific start time.

How can people attend?

Those interested in attending can register via a listing on the Pennsylvania Democrats’ event page, but that may also add you to their mailing and fundraising list.

If you’re driving, the Liacouras Center has an interactive map with door-to-door directions from your location. There is also a list of parking garages near the arena.

If you’re taking SEPTA, the Liacouras Center is just a two-minute walk from the Cecil B. Moore Station on the Broad Street Line. It’s also a short walk from the Temple University Station at 10th and Berks Streets, if you take Regional Rail.

How can I watch the rally from home?

C-SPAN will air the rally live. The Washington Post, the Associated Press, and other news organizations will stream the rally live on YouTube, and CNN and MSNBC will likely broadcast parts of the event live.

Will the Obama and Springsteen rally impact traffic?

While the Secret Service doesn’t provide the routes, there will likely be rolling closures on both I-95 and I-676 as Obama travels between the airport and the Liacouras Center.

Police have not made any specific announcements, but expect closures in the immediate vicinity surrounding the Liacouras Center Monday.

Donald Trump will be in Delaware County Tuesday

Trump is scheduled to return to the Philly area Tuesday to attend a conservative roundtable in Delaware County.

From there, he’ll travel north to Allentown for a rally at the PPL Center. Doors are scheduled to open at 3 p.m., with Trump set to speak around 7 p.m.