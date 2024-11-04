"// Pinned <p>Vice President Kamala Harris will crisscross Pennsylvania Monday, her final opportunity to make her case to voters in the Keystone State ahead of Election Day Tuesday.</p> <p>Harris will start off her day in Allentown, where she's scheduled to speak around 2 p.m. From there she'll travel west to Pittsburgh, where she'll hold a Get Out the Vote rally and concert featuring Katy Perry. The campaign hasn't announced an exact time, but C-SPAN is beginning its live coverage at 8 p.m. </p> <p>Harris will end the day in Philadelphia in front of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art around 11 p.m. She'll be joined by a star-studded cast of celebrities and performers, including Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, The Roots, and Oprah Winfrey. Here's <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/kamala-harris-philadelphia-rally-concert-performers-guests-time-schedule-20241103.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">a full list of tonight's performers</a>.</p> <p>Road closures for the event began on Friday, and will expand Monday to include the entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkways from 18th Street through through Eakins Oval to 25th Street. <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/kamala-harris-philadelphia-rally-concert-time-road-closures-watch-20241103.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">A full list of road closures can be found here</a>.</p> <p>The get-out-the-vote event will be tied together with a national livestream show which will spotlight “every battleground states’ rallies, performances, and speeches,” the campaign announced.</p> <p><em>– Rob Tornoe</em></p>"