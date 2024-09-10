Who is Linsey Davis, the ABC News anchor moderating the presidential debate and South Jersey native?

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday for their long-awaited presidential debate — and a South Jersey native is co-moderating the event.

Tuesday’s debate at the National Constitution Center follows weeks of back-and-forth between the Harris and Trump campaigns. The two candidates last week agreed to a set of guidelines that include muting microphones when they are not speaking and not including a live audience at the event.

Moderating the ABC-hosted debate will be World News Tonight managing editor and anchor David Muir and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis of Moorestown, Burlington County.

The debate will serve as the first between Harris and Trump. It’s also the first since CNN’s June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, whose disastrous performance ultimately contributed to his decision to not seek reelection, leading to Harris becoming the Democratic candidate.

Here is what you need to know:

Who is Linsey Davis?

Davis is a 1995 Moorestown Friends School graduate who grew up in Moorestown and Medford. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in communications from New York University. But South Jersey “still feels like home,” she told SJ Magazine in 2019.

Moorestown Friends School, she told the publication, is where she became interested in journalism. As a student, she participated in a program that had her and her classmates go to KYW’s studio in Philadelphia and sit in on a broadcast.

Following stints at WJRT-TV, a Flint, Mich.-based ABC station, and Indianapolis’ NBC-affiliated WTHR-TV, Davis joined ABC’s NewsOne service as a New York-based correspondent in 2007. She would go on to report for many of the network’s flagship programs — including 20/20, Good Morning America, and Nightline — before being named the anchor of World News Tonight Sunday in 2021. Davis also anchors ABC’s streaming program ABC News Live Prime, a role she took over just before the pandemic began in 2020.

Since entering journalism, Davis has earned two Emmy Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award. She has also authored several children’s books, including Girls of the World: Doing More Than Ever Before, How High Is Heaven?, and One Big Heart: A Celebration of Being More Alike than Different.

Who is David Muir?

A Syracuse, N.Y., native, Muir is a 1995 Ithaca College graduate who began his journalism career at the Syracuse-based CBS affiliate WTVH-TV in the mid-1990s. He went on to work at Boston-based ABC affiliate WCVB through 2003.

That year, Muir joined the staff at ABC News as an anchor for World News Now and World News This Morning. By 2014, he was named as the anchor and managing editor of ABC World News, serving as the successor to beloved former anchor Diane Sawyer.

Muir has won four Emmys and earned 25 total nominations, according to his IMDb page.

What are the rules of the debate?

ABC last week released the list of agreed-upon rules for Tuesday’s debate. Harris and Trump will be allocated two-minute answers to questions; two minutes for rebuttals; and one extra minute for follow-ups, clarifications, and responses.

Additionally, Trump and Harris will not be able to ask questions of each other.

The debate is slated to last 90 minutes and will include two commercial breaks, ABC said. Neither candidate will give an opening statement, and closing statements will be limited to two minutes.

A full list of rules is available on the ABC website.

How can I watch the debate?

ABC will telecast the debate live starting at 9 p.m., and it will be available for livestreaming via ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu. Viewers can also watch the debate on the ABC website and the ABC app on a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

The network will also air Race for the White House, a pre-debate special, starting at 8 p.m. on all its platforms.