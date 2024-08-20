Barack and Michelle Obama headline Tuesday DNC speeches; Trump campaign is visiting more battleground states
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is also expected to speak at the convention's second night in Chicago.
The Democratic National Convention continues Tuesday in Chicago, with former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff expected to speak. Here’s what we know about the speakers and celebrity hosts.
Former President Joe Biden spoke at the convention Monday, marking a bittersweet moment for his supporters.
Also Monday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential nominee, made a surprise appearance at the Pennsylvania delegation breakfast; Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told reporters at the convention that he wouldn't "be lectured by Donald Trump" on antisemitism; and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman skipped the DNC to spend time with his family.
Former President Donald Trump's campaign is visiting a number of battleground states this week, including Pennsylvania, where Trump and running mate JD Vance held events in York and Philadelphia on Monday.
Joe Biden says he loved being president ‘but I love my country more’ in 45-minute DNC speech
CHICAGO — In President Joe Biden’s inaugural address in January 2021, he said America was in a “winter of peril and possibility.” It was nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, months of racial unrest, and just weeks after a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Now, less than four years later, Biden used his valedictory address to share a hopeful update: it’s summer in America, and winter has passed.
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Doug Emhoff to headline Tuesday DNC programming
The 2024 Democratic National Convention continues Tuesday, with Vice President Kamala Harris welcoming two popular Democrats onto the stage.
Headlining Tuesday’s program is former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, who will both deliver primetime speeches tonight in Chicago. The couple endorsed Harris in a joint phone call last month, and Obama’s friendship with the vice president dates back nearly two decades, when she was an early backer of his 2008 presidential campaign.
What time does Tuesday's DNC programming begin?
Primetime programming at the Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern and last four hours, though most broadcast networks won’t begin their live coverage until 10 p.m.
The convention will stream live on the DNC’s official website and across all its social media channels.
Donald Trump and JD Vance schedule stops in battleground states as Democrats focus on DNC
Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign appears to be sticking close to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention this week, while former President Donald Trump has campaign appearances schedule in battleground states around the country.
With the DNC set to run through Thursday, Chicago will serve as a temporary home base for Harris’ campaign for much of the week. But on Tuesday, Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, plan to hold a rally at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee — about a 90-minute drive from Chicago.
JD Vance says he’ll be in Pennsylvania ‘a lot’ before Election Day
Sen. JD Vance said he plans to be in Pennsylvania “a lot, taking our message to the whole state,” as he visited Philadelphia on Monday for the second time this month.
“Pennsylvania is an incredibly important state to me and President Trump,” Vance said during a visit to DiSorb Systems, a medical waste management company in North Philadelphia.