Barack and Michelle Obama headline Tuesday DNC speeches; Trump campaign is visiting more battleground states

Joe Biden says he loved being president ‘but I love my country more’ in 45-minute DNC speech

CHICAGO — In President Joe Biden’s inaugural address in January 2021, he said America was in a “winter of peril and possibility.” It was nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, months of racial unrest, and just weeks after a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Now, less than four years later, Biden used his valedictory address to share a hopeful update: it’s summer in America, and winter has passed.