"<p>Former President Donald Trump will travel to Delaware County to <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/trump-drexel-hill-building-americas-future-20241025.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">participate in a roundtable event hosted by conservative nonprofit, Building America’s Future</a>, in Drexel Hill Tuesday afternoon.</p> <p>The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.</p> <p>Trump is also scheduled to speak to reporters outside his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. before traveling to Pennsylvania.</p> <p>Later tonight, Trump will hold a rally at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. Doors are scheduled to open at 3 p.m., with Trump expected to speak around 7 p.m.</p> <p><em>– Rob Tornoe</em></p>"