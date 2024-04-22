Pennsylvania primary election updates: Mail ballot delays in Montgomery County, Republican lawsuit in Chester County
Pennsylvania's primary election is tomorrow, with Republicans and Democrats voting on several races.
Pennsylvania's primary election is Tuesday. While both parties' nominees are set in the marquee presidential and Senate races, voters will also weigh in on a competitive race for attorney general, other row offices, U.S. House, and the state House and Senate.
If you still need to return a mail ballot, here's where to drop it off.
President Joe Biden was up close and personal in Pennsylvania. He hopes it can help him win in November.
Pennsylvania House Democrats took a step toward expelling State Rep. Kevin Boyle, who is up for reelection and faces a warrant for his arrest.
Catch up on all the races and candidates with our voters guide.
Philly 2024 ballot question on registered community organizations, explained
Philadelphia voters will see one question on their ballots Tuesday, asking: Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to require the city to provide for the indemnification and defense of registered community organizations in connection with claims made against them arising directly out of their lawful participation in the city’s zoning variance process?
What does it mean?
Republican lawsuit could block some mail ballots from being counted in Chester County
Chester County Republicans have filed a lawsuit against the county’s election board ahead of Tuesday’s primary that could block some mail ballots from being counted.
The suit also seeks to strike down a rule blocking party committee members running for reelection from serving as poll watchers on Election Day.
Mail ballot delays in Montgomery County frustrate voters
With the primary election looming on Tuesday, 183 missing ballots were delivered Saturday to Montgomery County voters, after a delay that complicated an already challenged voting situation because Passover starts on Monday evening.
A Postal Service spokesperson said the ballots were delivered from the Jenkintown post office.
Where to drop off your mail ballot
President Joe Biden ordering an Italian hoagie at a Philadelphia Wawa can only mean one thing: There’s an election around the corner. In this case, it’s the Pennsylvania primary Tuesday.
Here’s what to know about your mail ballot — this is only pertinent to people who already applied to vote this way. For those who did not, it’s in-person voting for you. Find your polling place here.
Pa. Treasurer Stacy Garrity campaigned with Trump this month. Two Democrats are vying to take her on in the fall.
When Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity took the podium at a Lehigh County campaign event for former President Donald J. Trump this month, the Republican incumbent framed the election as an existential battle.
“Every election that goes by that we don’t get Republicans in office, our state, and our country get closer and closer to being lost,” Garrity told the crowd of thousands.
What you need to know to vote in Pennsylvania’s primary
The Pennsylvania primary is right around the corner, taking place on Tuesday.
Although Pennsylvania is considered a critical swing state in this year’s presidential election, its voters hold less sway in each party’s primary. That’s because the state holds its primary relatively late in the process, in late April.
Pennsylvania primary election voters guide
Primary elections are held to determine who will represent each political party in the general election. Pennsylvania holds closed primaries, meaning that only members of a political party can vote in its primary.
Pennsylvanians will select their parties’ nominees for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state House and Senate, state attorney general, and other state row offices. These primaries will set up November matchups, which could tip the balance of power in both Harrisburg and Washington.