Election 2025: Democrat Mikie Sherrill elected New Jersey governor; Pa. Supreme Court justices retained; Larry Krasner wins 3rd term as Philly DA
New Jersey and Virginia were the only two states electing governors in this election.
Mikie Sherrill has been elected New Jersey’s next governor, as Democrats built momentum with wins in the Garden State and elsewhere.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner won his race for a third term, defeating Republican challenger Pat Dugan. City Controller Christy Brady also fended off her Republican opponent to win a full term.
The three Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices on the ballot were retained, despite a high-profile campaign to oust them.
Brisk turnout was reported in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Issues that brought voters to the polls included Trump, crime, and taxes.
Follow along as results for Pennsylvania and New Jersey come in.
Bucks County Republicans head home unclear on where some key local races stand
Almost three hours after polls closed in Pennsylvania Tuesday night, the crowd at the watch party at Bucks County GOP headquarters had significantly dwindled. And local Republicans went home Tuesday unclear where they stood on some key local races, hoping for a clearer picture in the morning.
“A lot of the things are not coming through yet,” said Pat Poprik, chair of the Bucks County GOP. “We don’t hold the mail in ballots. We don’t have the polling places final, so it’s just too early to be definite, and we’re not going to make a statement one way or the other until we know for sure.”
The top two elections in Bucks County are sheriff and district attorney. Republican incumbent Sheriff Fred Harran and District Attorney Jen Schorn stepped in and out of Tuesday night’s watch party, before Poprik sent them home. Harran and Schorn did not speak with The Inquirer.
Democratic party chair Bob Brady touts ‘tremendous turnout’ for election
One man who was having a particularly good Tuesday night was Democratic party chair Bob Brady.
The longtime leader has faced criticisms in recent elections as a result of slumping turnout in the city.
But on Tuesday, the Philadelphia City Commissioners site reported a significant increase from the 2021 election.
Ciattarelli supporters react to loss: ‘It is what it is’
James Young, 37, who owns a landscaping company in Raritan, said Jack Ciattarelli’s third loss was “upsetting.”
“It is what it is, hopefully Mikie Sherrill will bring back plastic straws, plastic bags, and do the right thing for New Jersey,” he said, in a nod to Ciattarelli’s championing of plastic bags on the trail in opposition to Democratic green-energy policies.
While some supporters were completely shell shocked and hadn’t anticipated the prospect of a Ciattarelli loss, Young said he went into the night not knowing what to expect.
Democrats retain control of N.J. State Assembly
New Jersey Democrats retained control of the state house Tuesday, an expected win for the party that has controlled the Garden State’s Assembly for more than 20 years.
The win comes during an election year in which all 80 New Jersey Assembly seats were on the ballot, but Republicans were unable to overcome the party’s wide margin in the house. Prior to Tuesday’s election, Democrats held 52 seats to the 28 held by Republicans.
In the state Senate, which was not on the ballot Tuesday, Democrats hold 25 seats, while Republicans hold 15.
Brandon Neuman wins seat on Pennsylvania’s Superior Court
Brandon Neuman, a Democrat from Washington County, defeated Republican Maria Battista in the race for the only open seat on Pennsylvania’s Superior Court.
Neuman has been a Washington County Common Pleas judge since 2018, following seven years as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He received the highest rating from the Pennsylvania Bar Association in this race. His Republican opponent, Clarion County attorney Maria Battista, was not recommended by the association for failing to participate in the vetting process.
The Superior Court is Pennsylvania’s appellate court that reviews most appeals of Common Pleas Court rulings and outcomes.
Stella Tsai wins open seat on the Commonwealth Court
Stella Tsai, a Philadelphia Democrat, won the open seat on the Commonwealth Court, defeating Erie County attorney Matthew Wolford.
Tsai has been serving as a Philadelphia Common Pleas judge since 2016, and worked for the city and in private practice previously. In September, she posted on Facebook that she was “incredibly proud” to have received the endorsement of Planned Parenthood.
The Pennsylvania Bar Association gave Tsai its highest rating, saying her “legal writing is clear, concise and thorough, indicating her grasp of legal issues” and that she is considered “enthusiastic, hard-working and fair.”
Dougherty addresses supporters in South Philly following retention win
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty, flanked by beaming family members and Democratic party chair Bob Brady, addressed his supporters at about 10 p.m.
“I don’t know if you’ve heard, but we won,” he told the roaring room, referring to his fresh 10-year term.
He thanked a slew of people including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker.
Sherrill celebrates victory in East Brunswick
New Jersey’s governor-elect, Mikie Sherrill, celebrated what looked to be a commanding win before an adoring crowd of Democrats.
“They always said we’re loud, but man, with this vote you guys just screamed from the rooftops,” Sherrill said. “And people around the country have heard it.”
Sherrill’s husband, Jason, whom she met at the Naval Academy, introduced her as she accepted victory on stage at the East Brunswick Hilton with him and her four children.
Dugan concedes while lashing out at Krasner: ‘We cannot allow this disaster to continue unchecked’
Pat Dugan, assuredly an underdog as a Republican seeking office in deep blue Philadelphia, strolled into a banquet hall brimming with supporters around 9:45 p.m. to the tune of the Rocky theme song.
Larry Krasner had just won a third term as district attorney — and handily. There would be no blow-for-blow action, no epic comeback for Dugan, who just months ago had challenged Krasner as a Democrat, switching parties to remain in the fight after a disappointing loss.
But even if Dugan has now been handed a second knockout from the city’s top prosecutor, he vowed that he had gone down swinging, he told supporters during a concession speech that was heavy on fire and brimstone fervor almost exclusively directed at his once-again victorious opponent.
Ciattarelli concedes: ‘Nobody is more disappointed than I am’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli took the stage at 10 p.m. with his family behind him and said he conceded the race to Mikie Sherrill, which was met with boos from his supporters, who packed a giant ballroom.
“Nobody is more disappointed than I am. But I am proud of the efforts of my team that are here tonight,” Ciattarelli said. “It is my hope that Mikie Sherrill has heard us in terms of what we need to do to make New Jersey that place where everybody can once again feel they can achieve their American dream.”
Ciattarelli said he would agonize over what he could’ve done differently but he was proud of his supporters and his team.
Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Alice Dubow retained
Pennsylvania voters retained Alice Dubow for a second 10-year term as a Superior Court judge.
The Democrat joined the appellate court bench in 2016. Dubow previously served as a Philadelphia Common Pleas judge for nearly a decade. Before picking up a gavel, she was Drexel University’s deputy general counsel, a Philadelphia divisional deputy city solicitor, and worked in private practice.
The Pennsylvania Bar Association recommended Dubow for retention. The bar’s judicial evaluation commission said she is known for “excellent judicial temperament” and praised her opinions as “thorough, thoughtful, well-reasoned, and well-researched.”
Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Michael Wojcik retained
Michael Wojcik will serve a second 10-year term as a Commonwealth Court judge after winning his retention election.
The Allegheny County Democrat was first elected to the court that oversees matters related to the government in 2015. He previously worked in private practice and served as a solicitor for Allegheny County.
The Pennsylvania Bar Association recommended Wojcik for retention. The commission highlighted his “excellent character” and “impressive record of community involvement.”
All three Pa. Supreme Court justices on ballot win retention
All three Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices on Tuesday’s ballot for retention will remain on the bench, following an unprecedented and closely watched retention election that eclipsed previous spending records as Democrats sought to protect the liberal judges.
Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court will maintain its liberal majority for at least the next two years, retaining Justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty, and David Wecht through the 2026 midterms and ahead of the 2028 presidential elections. During that time, the court will hear cases that impact the daily lives of Pennsylvania residents, such as abortion access, voter access, mail voting law, and more.
Dougherty arrives at South Philly party to the tune of Dropkick Murphys
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty, aiming for another 10-year term, walked alongside his wife to the tune of the Dropkick Murphys as a room full of supporters angled for a photo and handshake Tuesday night.
“And the people said yes,” said the DJ, switching the song to “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now,” referring to an NBC News projection that Dougherty and the two other Pennsylvania Supreme Court judges up for retention won their retention races.
The Associated Press had not yet projected an outcome in the retention elections.
Bucks County Republicans remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ as PA vote tally continues
As the votes in Pennsylvania continue to be tallied, some Republicans at the Bucks GOP headquarters in Doylestown say it’s too early to parse out how they’re feeling, but they note they are keeping the faith.
“Cautiously optimistic,” one Republican said.
“Cautiously optimistic!” agreed Mary Schmidt, a committeewoman from Doylestown, as she enjoyed her plate of food.
Zohran Mamdani elected mayor of New York City
Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, capping a stunning ascent for the 34-year-old state lawmaker, who was set to become the city’s most liberal mayor in generations.
In a victory for the Democratic party’s progressive wing, Mamdani defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Mamdani must now navigate the unending demands of America’s biggest city and deliver on ambitious — skeptics say unrealistic — campaign promises.
With the victory, the democratic socialist will etch his place in history as the city’s first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian heritage and the first born in Africa. He will also become the city’s youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office on Jan. 1.
Sherrill flipped back five New Jersey counties that Trump won in 2024
In her winning campaign for New Jersey governor, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill appears to have made gains in areas where her fellow Democrats have lost ground to Republicans in recent elections.
In the 2024 presidential election, President Donald Trump flipped five New Jersey counties from Democratic to Republican: Atlantic, Cumberland, and Gloucester in South Jersey; and Morris and Passaic in North Jersey.
In early returns Tuesday night, Sherrill had flipped them all back.
Dugan commends staffers for ‘tremendous effort’ in race against Krasner
Pat Dugan, standing at the bar surrounded by his most ardent supporters, proudly proclaimed “we stood up,” minutes after reports came in that the district attorney race was called for Krasner.
It was not immediately clear if Dugan was conceding.
He was met with applause as he commended his campaign for having “zero paid staff.”
Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey governor’s race
EAST BRUNSWICK — U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a four-term member of Congress and former Navy helicopter pilot, won the New Jersey governor’s race, defeating President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate Republican Jack Ciattarelli, the Associated Press projected.
Sherrill, 53, beat Ciattarelli, 63, following the most expensive gubernatorial battle in state history, underscoring the stakes of the contest, which Democrats saw as a must-win moment to build momentum ahead of the 2026 midterms. Sherrill’s campaign focused on Trump’s impact on the Garden State and Ciattarelli’s steadfast support of the president, including his tariff policies and federal funding decisions.
Sherrill is just the second woman to win the office, following Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman’s two terms in the 1990s. Sherrill is the first female veteran to be elected a governor in U.S. history.
Larry Krasner reelected as Philadelphia District Attorney
When Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced he was running for a third term in office, he said he was motivated in part by the people who have tried to stop him: the lawmakers who impeached him, the Democratic establishment who opposed him, and the president who has vilified him.
Krasner predicted Philly voters would stick with him. And they did.
On Tuesday, the Democratic incumbent district attorney easily fended off a second challenge by Republican nominee and former Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan.
Philadelphia City Controller Christy Brady defeats Republican Ari Patrinos
Philadelphia City Controller Christy Brady on Tuesday handily defeated a challenge from Republican Ari Patrinos, giving the incumbent Democrat her first full four-year term as the city’s independent financial watchdog.
Although Brady has held her role since 2022, she had never run in a regular general election before this fall.
Brady first became acting controller when Mayor Jim Kenney appointed her to fill a vacancy created by Rebecca Rhynhart resigning to run for mayor. Brady then won a 2023 special election to serve the remainder of Rhynhart’s term, defeating opponents in the Democratic primary and the November general election.
Supporters await Dougherty’s arrival in South Philly
Sleepy, low-interest — just a couple of ways Pennsylvania Supreme Court retention races are typically viewed.
Not this time.
The Republican push to “vote no” on the retention of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty, and David Wecht kicked outreach into high gear, according to Democrats.
Booker: ‘The whole nation will hear us roar’
Anticipation is building in the Hilton ballroom as early returns show a big lead for U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill.
“It won’t be long now,” Sen. Cory Booker said as he took the stage at 9 p.m.
“After all that has been said and done, New Jersey has come together and now the whole nation will hear us roar!”
Ciattarelli supporters remain optimistic despite Sherrill’s lead
Supporters of Jack Ciattarelli packed into a giant ballroom at the Bridgewater Marriott. The energy wasn’t high — but it wasn’t low either. It’s as if the night had just not begun yet even shortly before 9 p.m.
Supporters tried to remain optimistic amid Mikie Sherrill’s lead, noting that most of the votes had not been counted.
Some said they didn’t even envision a reality in which Ciattarelli doesn’t win.
Dugan supporters gather for election night party in Torresdale
A handful of Pat Dugan supporters have arrived at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, a historic German beer hall in Torresdale where the Republican candidate for district attorney is holding his election night party.
Charles and Denise Esposito patiently waited in the banquet room for the former municipal judge’s arrival.
The Bustleton couple, both heavily involved in Philadelphia’s police community, said the city’s top prosecutor needed to be tougher on crime — and that the Republican was the only man for the job.
Sherrill’s election night party kicks off in East Brunswick
Bruce Springsteen is blaring and the oversized screens are playing CNN here at Mikie Sherrill’s election night party at the Hilton in East Brunswick.
Huge cheers erupted when with only 22% of the vote in, the total showed a big lead for Sherrill.
The ballroom is filled with union leaders and elected officials, past and former including Sen. Cory Booker, and former Gov. Jon Corzine.
Ciattarelli supporters await results at Somerset County Marriott
Supporters of GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli waited in a long line outside to be let into the Bridgewater Marriott in Somerset County and were let in right as polls closed at 8 p.m.
Among the sea of bright red lipstick and “Make America Great Again” hats, Santino Ruiz and Angelo Ruscitto, both 17-year-old high school seniors interning for Ciattarelli’s campaign, stood confident in their suits.
“We saw New Jersey needed some change, so we had to step in,” Ruscitto said. The internship was both of their first forays into politics.
Democrat Abigail Spanberger wins Virginia governor’s race
Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the Virginia governor’s race Tuesday, defeating Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears to give Democrats a key victory heading into the 2026 midterm elections and make history as the first-ever woman to lead the commonwealth.
Spanberger’s victory will flip partisan control of the governor’s office when the former congresswoman and CIA case officer succeeds outgoing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. She won with a campaign emphasizing economic issues, a strategy that may serve as a model for other Democrats in next year’s elections as they try to break President Donald Trump’s and Republicans’ hold on power in Washington and gain ground in statehouses.
Throughout the campaign, Spanberger made carefully crafted economic arguments against Trump’s policies, while she spent considerable sums on ads tying Earle-Sears to the president. She campaigned across the state, including in Republican-leaning areas. Yet she also emphasized her support for abortion rights in the last Southern state that has not enacted new restrictions or bans on the procedure, and she railed against Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, the U.S. government shutdown and their negative impact on a state with several hundred thousand federal employees.
PA Supreme Court retention vote seemed to energize Philly Democrats, ward leader says
As the polls inched towards a close, some Democratic leaders were feeling good. Jubilant, even. Committee people across the city were reporting stronger turnout compared to four years ago.
Michael Sullivan, 39B Democratic ward leader in South Philly, said turnout among his divisions was “extremely high,” with many voters motivated by “normally sleepy” retention races for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The Republican push to “vote no” on the retention of Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty, and David Wecht awoke voters, Sullivan said.
Polls have officially closed
Polls in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have officially closed.
Now, voters await results in several high-profile elections, including races for New Jersey governor, Philadelphia District Attorney, and the makeup of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Despite the closure of polls at 8 p.m., and least one Pennsylvania county — Chester — extended voting times by two hours due to operational issues earlier in the day. Voters there who arrive at their polling places between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. will be able to cast a provisional ballot.
Kada Scott case prompted some Philly voters to support Dugan over Krasner
Sue Henderson, 50, is a registered Democrat and cast her vote for district attorney former Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan, a Republican, despite odds lying with the Democratic incumbent Larry Krasner.
“If you know you want change, you have to go in a different direction,” said the South Philly resident. “He’s had two terms to do it.”
The tragic case of Kada Scott, a 23-year-old who was kidnapped and killed, reinforced Henderson’s resolve to turn out for Dugan, even if it’s to show he’s not universally supported.
Cherry Hill couples offer divergent visions for New Jersey in votes for governor
Outside of the Catholic Church of St. Mary, two Cherry Hill couples offered divergent visions for New Jersey — and the country.
Russell and Theresa Viggiano, both 64, cast their ballots for Jack Ciattarelli on Tuesday night.
Russell Viggiano said he believes New Jersey Democrats have run the state for too long with little success. Taxes remain too high, especially for seniors. He believes Ciattarelli will bring “change” — something Viggiano said he sought out, and didn’t get, over a decade ago when he voted for former President Barack Obama. He voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024.
Chester County extends voting hours to 10 p.m.
Chester County voters can continue to vote until 10 p.m., county officials announced.
The county received judicial permission to extend voting hours two hours after third party and independent voters were forced to vote provisionally until mid-afternoon Tuesday due to problems with the county’s poll books.
Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will be able to vote on their precincts voting machines. Voters who have not yet voted but arrive at their polling places between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a provisional ballot.
Newtown Democrat withholds support from two state Supreme Court justices
Republican voters have mostly been the ones Tuesday voting “no” on retention of Pennsylvania’s Democratic Supreme Court justices. But one Newtown Democrat said he withheld some support from the judicial candidates.
John King, 68, of Newtown Borough, voted all blue. But when it came to the state Supreme Court — the highest-profile race during Tuesday’s election in Pennsylvania — King only voted to retain Kevin Dougherty, whom King says he knows personally.
Why didn’t he vote for Christine Donohue or David Wecht? King doesn’t know them, he said.
Ciattarelli voters hope for lower taxes in New Jersey: ‘It would be nice’
Andrew Bontempo, a registered Democrat, decided to vote for Republican Jack Ciattarelli because his local masonry union supported the GOP nominee.
Bontempo, 59, said it’s the first time he’s voted for a Republican.
“My father’s probably rolling over,” he joked outside the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Somerville in Somerset County, Ciattarelli’s hometown.
North Brunswick juvenile arrested over polling place bomb threat
A North Brunswick juvenile was arrested Tuesday, accused of texting a bomb threat to an elementary school being used as a polling location on Election Day, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Reports of a bomb threat to Livingston Park Elementary School began to flood New Brunswick Police around 8:15 a.m., not long after polls opened.
The investigation that followed, which included a sweep of the area with K-9 officers, threw a wrench into Election Day proceedings at the school, as residents were forced to cast their votes at another location.
Retention of state Supreme Court justices top of mind for some Philly voters
At Grace Epiphany Episcopal Church in Mt. Airy, some voters said state Supreme Court retention was important to offset what they perceived as harmful federal policies.
In the first three days since SNAP benefits halted, Marlon Reid, 45, has had to console dozens of HIV positive women at his University city office. Their pain, he said, brought him to the polls to vote for the state court judges retention.
“The state judges don’t have much to do with SNAP or the shutdown, but they can help support policies for the people affected here in Pennsylvania,” he said.
Philly GOP sample ballot backs “all Philadelphia judges” for retention – including Dems
Some voters in Philadelphia might have been confused to see local Republicans at polling places effectively telling them to vote to retain a string of Democratic judges.
An official sample ballot from the Philadelphia Republican City Committee tells voters to support Republican District Attorney candidate Judge Pat Dugan — who crossed party lines after losing the Democratic primary to incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner.
But it also says to vote yes for “all Philadelphia retention judges.”
Latino voters in New Jersey may have a large impact on governor’s race
Kevin Canseco, a 27-year-old professional youth soccer coach, said he voted with the local Latino community on his mind, Tuesday, particularly immigrants who can’t vote.
“New Brunswick is rich with a Hispanic community and when it comes to those things I put my community first. My vote can count for five other people who can’t vote,” he said. “At the end of the day, some of the things that Mikie stands for compared to Jack, it benefits my people.”
Canseco voted at his polling place, Roosevelt Elementary School in New Brunswick, where 95% of enrolled students identify as Hispanic or Latino.
Reluctant votes for Krasner in North Philly: ‘The only one who I could vote for’
At the Philadelphia Housing Authority Sharswood Tower in North Philadelphia, some voters reluctantly pressed the button for Larry Krasner.
“I didn’t want to vote for him, and then they only had that and a Republican, and then there was no other person, so I felt as though [Krasner] was the only one who I could vote for,” said Telise Wilson, a 20-year-old Temple student. “If I voted Republican party, I feel like it would have been worse.”
She said she felt unsafe near her job working at Nordstrom Rack in Center City — but did not want to see harsher criminal penalties. Instead, Wilson, a registered Democrat who describes herself as “pretty liberal,” said she wanted to see Krasner institute more programs to divert juveniles from jail if he is elected a third time.
Chester County poll issues resolved
Independent and third-party voters in Chester County can once again cast ballots on machines, county officials said Tuesday afternoon.
Through the morning and early afternoon voters that were not registered Republicans or Democrats had to vote via provisional ballots because poll books delivered to precincts did not include those voters.
As of 3:45, Tuesday, supplemental poll books that included unaffiliated and third-party voters names had been delivered to all 230 precincts in the county.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice says politicization of retention election ‘a sign of trouble coming’
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty said he was hopeful Pennsylvanians would vote to retain him and the other two Democratic justices on the ballot Tuesday to preserve “continuity and Pennsylvania jurisprudence.”
“Unlike the other branches of government, the Supreme Court, the judicial system is based upon the foundation of prior justices, and we build upon the law that is there,” Dougherty told reporters at the high-profile Election Day political gathering at South Jazz Kitchen.
Retention elections for incumbent Supreme Court justices are usually political afterthoughts. But Republicans this year are attempting to unseat the three Democrats and win a GOP majority on the state’s highest court.
At another Philly Election Day tradition, a changing of the guard
Tuesday marks a changing of the guard for one of Philadelphia’s most high-profile Election Day traditions.
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D., Phila.) has for years hosted a lunchtime gathering of candidates and politicos, first at Relish in West Oak Lane and more recently at South Jazz Kitchen. A leader of the Northwest Coalition, a vaunted Black political organization based in Northwest Philadelphia, Evans created the event as a parallel to the older and largely white Election Day lunch at the Famous 4th Street Deli in Queen Village.
The hobnobbing at South event features a buffet of southern food and attracts numerous elected officials, including on Tuesday both Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Trump driving Democratic turnout in Doylestown Township
President Donald Trump was on the minds of voters who cast their ballots in Doylestown Township on Tuesday afternoon. But not in a positive manner.
Democrats, expressing distaste at how Trump’s policies have affected their lives, said they voted for their party across the board, including in the contested races for county sheriff and district attorney.
Linda Rutzkowsky said she’s worried Republicans wouldn’t be willing to respect the desires of voters like her.
A time-honored Philly tradition: Election Day lunch at Famous 4th Street Deli
It was a table of Philadelphia political giants, but on Tuesday afternoon, they were just something like old friends.
Neil Oxman, the longtime Democratic strategist, sat at one end of a table in the corner of the Famous 4th Street Deli. At the other end was George E. Norcross III, one of the most powerful Democratic powerbrokers in New Jersey. In between them was David L. Cohen, a Philadelphia City Hall legend and the one-time chief of staff to Ed Rendell.
Tuesday’s lunch at Famous marked the 45th year that these old friends gathered at the same spot to chit-chat on Election Day.
Shapiro urges voters to ‘protect the independence of our courts’
If voters decide to retain the three state Supreme Court justices on the ballot, it will send a message that there is “a respect for the rule of law here in Pennsylvania — something Donald Trump does not respect,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said Tuesday.
“We got to protect the independence of our courts,” Shapiro told reporters at South Jazz Kitchen, where numerous elected officials, candidates, and politicos gather on Election Day. “These three justices have served in an exemplary and independent, thoughtful manner, and by the way, that’s from someone who doesn’t agree with all of their rulings.”
Retention elections give voters a yes-or-no choice on whether to keep the incumbent justices in office, rather than a choice between candidates. They are usually uncontroversial affairs, but with three Democrats on the ballot, Republicans have made it a priority to remove them in hopes of upending the court’s 5-2 Democratic majority.
Philly mayor says voters have been ‘awakened’ to the importance of judicial elections
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said that in her more than 35 years in politics, she had never before spoken to so many people who were keenly aware of a state judicial election.
“People are now awakened to the importance of the judiciary,” Parker said in a brief interview outside the Famous 4th Street Deli, where she gladhanded with other politicos late Tuesday morning. “Judicial elections matter, and people are getting it.”
Parker, who is also a Democratic ward leader in her native Northwest Philadelphia, planned to spend the day campaigning across the city. She said that while she was supporting all Democrats — including incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner — she was “laser focused” on the campaign to retain three Democratic justices on the state Supreme Court.
Mikie Sherrill bashes bomb threats as she votes in the New Jersey governor’s race
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate cast her ballot in the closely watched contest in Montclair, New Jersey, accompanied by her husband, Jason Hedberg, and two of their four children Tuesday morning.
“I think I’m going to do quite well today,” she told reporters afterward.
Asked about Election Day bomb threats at several New Jersey polling places, Sherrill said she was told none of them was credible and state voters wouldn’t be deterred.
In Center City, voters divided over reelecting Larry Krasner
At the Arch Street Presbyterian Church in Center City, married couple Maxine Dubin and Don Dubin were of different political parties — she’s a registered Democrat, he’s a registered Republican — but both voted for Pat Dugan for district attorney.
“I could not vote for Larry Krasner. In fact, I pushed the Republican button,” said Maxine Dubin, who considers herself “more liberal” than her husband. “If people don’t get arrested and the DA doesn’t prosecute, what’s the good of them? … No community is safe, basically, with a DA like that.”
Her 82-year-old husband, wearing a pink “Bitter End Yacht Club” baseball hat, said he was mugged a week and a half ago in their Rittenhouse neighborhood and consistently votes Republican. He pointed to a bruise under his eye.
Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran ‘cautiously optimistic’ in impromptu visit to polling place
Republican candidates for Bucks County’s sheriff and district attorney races gained momentum with voters at the county’s community college campus in Bristol Township. That support was buoyed, according to voters, by national politics.
Kathy Sheehan said she believes local Republican pols like Sheriff Fred Harran and District Attorney Jen Schorn represent their party’s desire to “do what needs to be done” to keep people safe.
“I’ve watched career criminals get let out of jail to go on and commit more crimes, and I’m tired of it,” she said. “I want peace.”
3 other races to watch this Election Day
California redistricting
California voters will decide a statewide ballot measure that would enact a new congressional map that could flip as many as five Republican-held U.S. House seats to Democratic control.
Proposition 50, championed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, is in response to a new Texas map that state Republicans enacted in August as part of Trump’s efforts to keep the U.S. House under Republican control in the 2026 midterms. The Texas plan, which could help Republicans flip five Democratic-held U.S. House seats, has sparked an escalating gerrymandering arms race among states to pass new maps outside of the regular once-a-decade schedule.
In Lawncrest, voters focused on Philly DA race and are sick of all the ads
At Benjamin Franklin Elementary in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest section, a speaker pumped out R&B hits to beckon voters in, but turnout was fairly light at mid-morning.
The biggest issue on voters’ minds seemed to be the district attorney’s race.
One voter who had been a victim of domestic abuse and didn’t want her name used said she thought protections under Larry Krasner hadn’t gone far enough.
Voters in Bensalem split on sheriff, DA races
Outside of Bensalem’s Robert Shafer Middle School, early-morning voters seemed split down ideological lines in the races for county sheriff and district attorney.
Sheriff Fred Harran, a Bensalem resident and its former, longtime police chief, was the subject of frequent conversation, specifically his decision to cooperate with ICE in enforcing immigration law.
Democrats like Jill Johnson rejected that policy, saying it would unfairly target law-abiding citizens.
Some voters in Chester County might need to cast provisional ballots
Unaffiliated voters in Chester County may have to cast a provisional ballot through the early hours of Election Day.
Poll books delivered to Chester County’s precincts did not include the names of independent and third party voters, the county’s voter services department said in a post to X Tuesday morning.
The county is working to deliver additional poll books to allow independent and third party voters to cast ballots on voting machines.
Media voters staring down tax hikes in the voting booths
Media voters were remembering last year’s more than 20% property tax hike while standing in the voting booths.
Mary Emily Pagano, 35, a Democrat in Media, said that despite Democrats having taken control of the five-member Delaware County Council six years ago, residents were not feeling “a huge difference” compared to previous Republican leadership.
“With Democrats, it seems like it’s been going well,” Pagano said. “But, I think there’s always a concern that if taxes go up, what’s the benefit that’s derived from that? I want to see my money working and not just going into something that perhaps could be funded in another way.”
Seven N.J. polling places targeted by cyber threats, officials say
Police visited seven New Jersey polling places on the receiving end of cyber threats early Tuesday morning, officials say.
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said polling places across the Garden State received threats by email. The nature of the threats have not been publicized.
According to a statement, the polling stations involved were in the following counties:
Bergen
Essex
Mercer
Middlesex
Monmouth
Ocean
Philly DA challenger Pat Dugan casts his ballot
With an “I Voted” sticker affixed to his blazer, Pat Dugan, stood with his grandchildren outside the Corporal Jimmy O’Connor Memorial Recreation Center.
“I’m feeling great,” said the Republican candidate seeking to unseat incumbent Larry Krasner in the Philadelphia district attorney election. “It’s a beautiful sunny day, I’m here at the playground.”
Dugan, a former judge, lost the Democratic primary in May and secured nominations through write-in votes to run as a Republican. At the playground Tuesday morning, he said if he could, he’d change the Republican “R” suffix on his ballot to a “P” for “Philadelphia” because he’s running for everyone.
N.J. voters out early on Election Day
Some voters were getting out bright and early to cast their ballots.
In Hammonton, Atlantic County, also known as the “Blueberry Capital of the World,” lifelong resident Debbie Hood, 65, said civic duty compelled her to get to the volunteer fire company to cast her vote for Democrat Mikie Sherrill.
“I personally do not like how the country is being run now and I think if the other gentleman got it, there would be more of that.”
New poll reveals N.J. voters pessimistic about the economy
A new Rutgers-Eagleton poll shows New Jersey voters are feeling down about the economy, a key issue in the gubernatorial race.
The poll, which was conducted from Oct. 3 to Oct. 17 and published Tuesday morning, found Democrats weren’t as confident in the state economy as Republicans were in the national economy. The poll includes samples of likely and registered voters.
U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic nominee, and Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican nominee, have both campaigned on the promise that they’ll make the state more affordable.
Election Day weather forecast about as good as it gets
Various experts offer conflicted opinions on how weather affects turnout, but at the very least they could agree Tuesday’s would do nothing to discourage voting, assuming we can trust the science.
The sun rose without opposition just before the polls opened, and meteorologists and their marvelous machines are seeing a zero – as in 0 – percent chance of precipitation anywhere from Erie to Marcus Hook. Save for a way outside chance of rain near the Shore, Jersey should be all dry, and the sun will rule in both states throughout the day.
Temperatures will be mostly in the 40s at daybreak, and then rise to in the 50s and 60s during the day.
Polls in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will remain open until 8 p.m.
The polls are now open for voting on Election Day 2025 in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Voters in Philadelphia will decide whether to reelect District Attorney Larry Krasner to a third term, or replace him with Pat Dugan, who ran and lost as a Democrat during the spring primary but became the Republican nominee after a write-in campaign.
Other key races include the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the New Jersey gubernatorial race. The New Jersey General Assembly is also on the ballot.
New Jersey will vote for a new governor. Polls show a tight race.
The eyes of the nation are on the Garden State.
New Jersey voters are heading to the polls as America watches whether Republican Jack Ciattarelli pulls off an upset or Democratic U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill holds the line and gives her party something to celebrate ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
The results of the tight race could be a barometer, nationally, for which party has an edge, and signal the type of messaging and candidate that can win over New Jersey voters in an increasingly purple state.
5 things to watch in Pennsylvania Supreme Court Election
For the first time in Pennsylvania history, three state Supreme Court justices are facing a high-stakes retention election over whether they should remain on the bench for another 10-year term.
The usually quiet, off-year retention elections are supposed to be nonpartisan, and justices typically cruise to another term without fanfare. However, Republicans who want to reshape the 5-2 liberal majority court in the critical swing state ahead of the 2028 presidential election see Tuesday’s retention election as their best chance to do that by ousting the three justices up for retention: Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty, and David Wecht. All three were initially elected as Democrats in 2015, though they will appear without a political party on the ballot.
This year’s unusual GOP push to oust the justices with a “Vote No” campaign, led Democrats and Democratic-aligned groups to pour more than $12 million into ad buys, outspending Republicans 4-1 in order to keep Donohue, Dougherty, and Wecht on the court. More than $15 million has been spent or reserved through Election Day on the retention election as of Friday, eclipsing former spending records that hardly topped $500,000 for an individual justice’s retention in previous years.
The Philly DA race is Krasner vs. Dugan, again
Ignoring the Republican opponent is a time-honored strategy for Philadelphia Democrats, one that has become as reliable a fall tradition as Eagles tailgates and Mischief Night.
So it’s of little surprise that incumbent Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner barely campaigned leading up to Election Day. He’s expecting to cruise to his third term in office over his Republican challenger, former Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan, who is taking on Krasner for the second time this year.
There have been no public events featuring both candidates in the lead-up to the general election, and no television advertising. Krasner did not engage with Dugan’s attempts to debate.
Registration figures confirm Pennsylvania’s ‘battleground’ status
Democrats held a wafer-thin margin over Republicans in voter registrations, according to the final registration figures from the Pennsylvania Department of State.
The GOP totals were more than 220,000 higher than they were in 2021, while the Democratic totals dropped by just under 215,000.
In all, the state reported 3.8 million Democratic registrations, compared to 3.6 million Republican, a margin of just under 2%.
N.J. Democrats lead, but Republicans gain in registrations
While Democrats continued to hold a significant registration advantage over Republicans in the Garden State, according to the final figures, the GOP numbers were 165,000 higher than they were in 2021, while Democrats’ were down nearly 50,000.
Democrats still out-register Republicans by 853,000; however, that’s a decrease from just over 1.07 million in 2021.
More than a third of the registrants chose to be “unaffiliated” or to identify with another party.