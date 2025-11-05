Election 2025: Democrat Mikie Sherrill elected New Jersey governor; Pa. Supreme Court justices retained; Larry Krasner wins 3rd term as Philly DA

Bucks County Republicans head home unclear on where some key local races stand

Almost three hours after polls closed in Pennsylvania Tuesday night, the crowd at the watch party at Bucks County GOP headquarters had significantly dwindled. And local Republicans went home Tuesday unclear where they stood on some key local races, hoping for a clearer picture in the morning.

“A lot of the things are not coming through yet,” said Pat Poprik, chair of the Bucks County GOP. “We don’t hold the mail in ballots. We don’t have the polling places final, so it’s just too early to be definite, and we’re not going to make a statement one way or the other until we know for sure.”

The top two elections in Bucks County are sheriff and district attorney. Republican incumbent Sheriff Fred Harran and District Attorney Jen Schorn stepped in and out of Tuesday night’s watch party, before Poprik sent them home. Harran and Schorn did not speak with The Inquirer.