President Joe Biden is returning to Philly today. Here’s what you need to know.
This is Biden's sixth trip to the Philadelphia area this year, and comes amid calls he should exit the presidential race against Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to Philadelphia Sunday to attend a predominantly Black church.
Biden’s visit comes amid calls to drop out of the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump following his widely-panned debate performance last month.
Biden was originally scheduled to speak at the National Education Association’s annual conference alongside First Lady Jill Biden, but his speech was canceled after staffers announced a strike.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigned for Biden in Bucks County Saturday, calling the presidential race a choice between “chaos and competence.”
Biden’s schedule in Philadelphia on Sunday
President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive at the Philadelphia International Airport at 9:50 a.m., according to his public schedule.
From there, he’ll attend a predominantly Black church in Philadelphia and deliver remarks following the service, The Inquirer previously reported.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom sought to motivate Bucks County Democrats on Saturday in a speech that lauded President Joe Biden’s achievements in his first term, but made little mention of growing concerns over the president’s age and competency following his disastrous performance against former President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate last month.
“We are going to save democracy and bring back Biden and Harris for four more years,” he proclaimed.
Biden campaign drafted some questions for president’s Philly radio interview
President Joe Biden’s campaign provided lists of approved questions to two radio hosts who did the first interviews with him after his faltering debate performance, both hosts said on Saturday.
Biden’s Thursday appearances on Black radio shows in the critical states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were his first chances to show he could answer questions and discuss his record after a debate in which the 81-year-old repeatedly struggled to complete sentences and press his case against Republican Donald Trump.
Josh Shapiro is being mentioned as a possible replacement for Joe Biden
Josh Shapiro is in the conversation — but he’s light-years away from the top of the 2024 presidential ballot.
As Democratic panic continues following Biden’s bad debate performance June 27, Shapiro’s name has been placed on potential short lists — even if the chances he replaces Biden on the ticket are extremely slim. While the Pennsylvania governor has shown no outward signs of vying for the job, his name keeps coming up.
This will be Joe Biden’s eighth trip to Pennsylvania this year.
This will be Joe Biden’s eighth trip this year to Pennsylvania, one of five key battleground states that could end up deciding the 2024 presidential election.
While Biden is no stranger to Pennsylvania voters, this will be his first visit following his widely-panned debate performance against Donald Trump last month, which has led to calls for him to drop out of the presidential race.