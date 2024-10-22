"<p>Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Philadelphia Sunday, her campaign confirmed Tuesday.</p> <p>Few details were available about the stop. Campaign officials said the vice president will be in the city Sunday, but didn’t say when or where Harris will appear.</p> <p>Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz,<a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/kamala-harris-donald-trump-pennsylvania-spending-20241022.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\"> have collectively made nine visits to Philadelphia</a> since the start of the campaign. This stop – less than two weeks before Election Day – will no doubt be to gin up turnout in the deeply blue city.</p> <p><em>– Anna Orso</em></p>"