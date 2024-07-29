Josh Shapiro not talking about Kamala Harris VP search; Donald Trump returning to Pennsylvania this week

Kamala Harris nearly came to Philly last week

Vice President Kamala Harris’ first stop after finding out Joe Biden was dropping out of the race last week was nearly Philadelphia.

The Washington Post reports during the scramble immediately following Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign on July 21, Harris’ team discussed holding an event in Philadelphia the following Monday. But time was tight and it would’ve been difficult finding a venue.Their solution was Harris’ stop at the campaign’s office in Wilmington, Del., where the second floor had been leased by not filled, giving the vice president a venue, according to the Post.