Josh Shapiro not talking about Kamala Harris VP search; Donald Trump returning to Pennsylvania this week
Kamala Harris' next public event is a campaign stop in Atlanta on Tuesday, while Shapiro will speak alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today in Ambler, Pa.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is remaining quiet as Kamala Harris vets potential vice presidential candidates. The thought of Shaprio on the ticket is making Republicans in Pa. nervous.
Shapiro is scheduled to speak at a Harris campaign event in Ambler, Pa. Monday at 4:30 p.m. alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Former President Donald Trump is traveling back to Pennsylvania next week to hold a rally in Harrisburg.
Trump backtracked on a scheduled debate with Harris and has yet to officially confirm he'll participate in another debate this election cycle.
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.
Kamala Harris nearly came to Philly last week
Vice President Kamala Harris’ first stop after finding out Joe Biden was dropping out of the race last week was nearly Philadelphia.
The Washington Post reports during the scramble immediately following Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign on July 21, Harris’ team discussed holding an event in Philadelphia the following Monday. But time was tight and it would’ve been difficult finding a venue.Their solution was Harris’ stop at the campaign’s office in Wilmington, Del., where the second floor had been leased by not filled, giving the vice president a venue, according to the Post.
Joe Biden outlines three-point plan to overhaul Supreme Court
President Joe Biden is unveiling a long-awaited proposal for changes at the U.S. Supreme Court, calling on Congress to establish term limits and an ethics code for the court’s nine justices. He also is pressing lawmakers to ratify a constitutional amendment that would limit presidential immunity.
The White House on Monday detailed the contours of Biden’s court proposal, one that appears to have little chance of being approved by a closely divided Congress with just 99 days to go before Election Day.
Josh Shapiro remained quiet about his VP prospects this weekend
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, riding high on Democratic momentum, energized supporters for Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally Saturday in south-central Pennsylvania.
Shapiro is feeding off of national Democratic fervor — as well as a personal boost as one of Harris’ potential running mates. He has neither confirmed nor denied his interest in the role, and he’s reported to be one of several candidates in contention.
Donald Trump will rally in Pennsylvania this week
Former President Donald Trump will be back in Pennsylvania this week, his first trip back since being wounded by a would-be assassin during a speech in Butler, Pa. earlier this month.
Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the New Holland Area in Harrisburg on Wednesday, where he's slated to speak around 6 p.m. Doors to the event open at 2 p.m.