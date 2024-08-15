Kamala Harris, Joe Biden to make joint campaign stop; Harris now leading Trump in Pa., according to new polls
Donald Trump will speak to reporters at a news conference at his New Jersey golf club today, while JD Vance is back in Pennsylvania.
Kamala Harris will campaign with Joe Biden in Maryland today, their first joint appearance since Biden dropped out of the race last month. They are slated to speak around 1:30 p.m.
Donald Trump is scheduled speak at a news conference at his Bedminster, N.J. golf club today at 4:30 p.m. His running mate, JD Vance, is slated to speak at a VFW post in Western Pa. at 10 a.m.
Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, will take a bus tour across Western Pa. on Sunday ahead of the Democratic National Convention.
In Pa., voter registrations among Democrats have spiked since Harris entered the race. She's also benefiting from "city folks" who moved into Philly's suburbs.
Pennsylvania’s voting habits reveal long-running trends that aren’t likely to buck soon. Here’s what they predict for November.
Will Tim Walz and JD Vance debate on Oct. 1?
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, says he wants to debate Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio) on Oct. 1.
CBS News, which will be hosting the debate in New York City, gave the candidates four date options: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8.
Kamala Harris grows her lead in Pa. over Donald Trump in recent polls
Kamala Harris' narrow lead over Donald Trump in national polls continue to grow, according to averages done by RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight.
The majority of the polling was done prior to Harris selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.
Kamala Harris, Joe Biden to make joint campaign appearance today
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are making a joint campaign stop in Maryland today, their first appearance together since Biden dropped out of the race last month.
The event is taking place in Prince George's County, just outside of Washington D.C. According to Biden's public calendar, the pair are slated to speak around 1:30 p.m.
Trump to speak to reporters at New Jersey golf club
Former President Donald Trump will be in New Jersey Thursday for a planned news conference at his Bedminster golf club, scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
It's Trump's second news conference in the past week, as he tries to force his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, to hold her own event with the press. Harris has said she'll schedule a sit-down interview with a news network this month following next week's Democratic National Convention.
JD Vance to campaign in Western Pa.
Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), Donald Trump's running mate, will be back in Pennsylvania today.
Vance is making a campaign stop at a VFW post in New Kensington in Westmoreland County, where he is expected to speak at 10 a.m.