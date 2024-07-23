Kamala Harris traveling to Milwaukee after securing enough delegates to win nomination; Joe Biden to return to the White House
Harris secured enough support from Democratic delegates to easily win the party's nomination. Next up is deciding on a running mate.
Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Milwaukee today for a rally, her first campaign event since becoming the presumed Democratic nominee.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to the White House Tuesday afternoon recovering from COVID-19 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. On Monday Biden said he's "not going anywhere," his first public remarks since dropping out of the race.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is on a short list of potential vice presidential nominees.
Former President Donald Trump doesn't have any public events scheduled today. He's slated to attend a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday.
Kamala Harris will travel to Milwaukee for a rally Tuesday
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to hit the campaign trail for the first time since Joe Biden dropped out of the race.
Harris is scheduled attend a rally in Milwaukee Tuesday, the site of last week's Republican National Contention. The campaign hasn't announced any further details, including what time she'll arrive or where the rally will be held.
Joe Biden scheduled to return to the White House Tuesday
President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to the White House from his home in Rehoboth Beach on Tuesday, where he has been isolating and recovering after contracting COVID-19.
According to his public schedule, Biden is scheduled to depart Delaware around 1:30 p.m. and arrive back at the White House at 2:30 p.m.
Kamala Harris secures enough delegates to become Democratic presidential nominee
Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to secure the party's nomination at their convention next month, according to an Associated Press survey.
As of Monday morning, Harris had secured over 2,600 delegates, well over the threshold of 1,976 delegates needed to win the nomination. That includes Pennsylvania's 159 delegates, who voted unanimously Monday to support her.
Is Josh Shapiro in the running for the VP nomination?
Gov. Josh Shapiro neither confirmed nor denied his interest in becoming Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate Monday, as speculation swirled around him and a handful of other potential candidates.
Shapiro, swarmed by national media at a news conference in Pittsburgh the day after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign and endorsed his vice president, said Harris will make the “deeply personal decision” of choosing who she wants to campaign and govern with.