Democrats quickly backing Kamala Harris; Josh Shapiro floated as potential VP; Republicans threaten lawsuits
President Joe Biden plans to address the nation this week after dropping out of the 2024 race against Donald Trump and endorsing Harris.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is being floated as a potential VP pick. He also endorsed Harris Sunday.
The Democratic presidential nominee will be formally decided at the Democratic National Convention, which will begin Aug. 19 in Chicago. Here's how they'll pick a nominee.
Kamala Harris off to quick start securing delegates after Joe Biden drops out
Delegates in Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, New Hampshire, and Louisiana have all voted unanimously to support Harris’ bid for the White House.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker: Biden's decision ‘put country first’
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, a Democrat who has campaigned with Biden several times this year, praised the president in a statement, saying his decision to step aside “mirrors how he’s conducted himself his whole career: Put country first, ahead of personal interests.”
Parker said that since taking office in January, she’s gotten to know Biden personally and has “seen up close that he is a decent, honorable public servant.”
Republicans threaten lawsuits, but experts don't think they'll be successful
Republicans are already exploring legal challenges to whoever Democrats put forth as their new presidential nominee.
In a Sunday interview with CNN, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) predicted his party could pursue litigation to contest replacing Biden – the winner of the Democratic primary election – with another candidate on general election ballots in several states.
Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party chair plans to convene vote to endorse Kamala Harris
Pennsylvania’s state Democratic Party chair said Sunday that a state party vote to formally endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee could come within a day or two.
“As soon as we logistically can,” State Sen. Sharif Street, who leads the state Democratic Party, said at a press conference in Philadelphia on Sunday night. “I imagine in the next day or two.”
Philly-area Democrats are urging the party to back Kamala Harris for president: ‘The time to unify is now’
Top Democrats in the Philadelphia region endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s presidential nominee Sunday and urged their colleagues to quickly do the same.
Could Josh Shapiro become the Democrats’ pick for vice president?
Top Democrats in Pennsylvania are pushing for Gov. Josh Shapiro to be the running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris now that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the race.
Shapiro, 51, is a first-term Democratic governor in a critical battleground state that has become key to Democratic victory in November. The former state attorney general and Abington native is a polished communicator who has built up a political brand of bipartisanship and has earned praise from within his own party, as well as from some Republicans. And he’s long been rumored to have national political ambitions.
President Joe Biden’s full letter ending his reelection campaign
Biden, 81, said in a letter released Sunday afternoon that he was ending his campaign but will serve until the end of his term in January.