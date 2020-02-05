As votes trickled in from the Iowa caucuses, a contest already becoming overshadowed, Michael Bloomberg told a crowd of close to 2,000 people in Philadelphia that no one else can beat President Donald Trump in November.
“I got into this race 10 weeks ago because I was deeply concerned Donald Trump was on track to win the election,” said Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor, a Republican turned independent turned Democrat.
“We have an angry, out of control, lawless president dividing the American people and abusing his office," Bloomberg said at the National Constitution Center. “Well, I’m running to bring America back together and start getting things done.”
Bloomberg spoke as results from Monday’s first-in-the-nation Iowa Democratic caucuses remained uncertain after a breakdown in the party’s vote counting and reporting. He said the partial results released Tuesday afternoon, 20 hours late, showed the need for a candidate who can both unite the broad spectrum of the Democratic Party and go “toe to toe” with Trump.
Bloomberg decided at the outset of his campaign to forgo the early-voting contests in the Democratic primary and instead focus on the Super Tuesday states that vote on March 3, as well as states like Pennsylvania that vote in April. On Tuesday, he looked wise — and lucky — after Iowa Democrats were unable to report caucus results in the wake of technology and reporting issues.
The false start dampened the significance of what is typically a key momentum building moment in the Democratic presidential nominating process. That meant under-performers could dodge bad news, the ultimate victor would enjoy less of a spotlight — and Bloomberg, who sat it out entirely, didn’t miss much, after all.
Partial returns Tuesday showed former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., narrowly leading Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the caucuses, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden well behind them.
Bloomberg’s appearance in Philadelphia came the same day he held a rally in Detroit, underscoring his focus on both Pennsylvania’s and Michigan’s importance in the general election. Trump won the presidency in 2016 largely by winning Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, which he flipped by a total margin of fewer than 77,000 votes.
“Instead of worrying about Iowa and New Hampshire, we need to focus on where we need to win in 272 days,” Bloomberg said earlier Tuesday on Twitter.
On Tuesday night, Bloomberg rented out the entire Constitution Center and spoke from an elevated podium in the center of the museum’s lobby to supporters surrounding him on the floor and on the upper level. The campaign spared no expense for the free event, with catered food, wine, a DJ, and lighting design cast onto the ceiling. Signs saying “Philadelphia Will Get it Done” and “PA Likes Mike” hung around the grand hall.
Addressing his wealth, which by all accounts exceeds Trump’s many times over, Bloomberg said: “People ask me, ‘do you really want a general election between two New York billionaires?’ To which I say, ‘Who’s the other one?’”
Former Mayor Michael Nutter, a campaign chair, introduced Bloomberg following a speech by former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Dhani Jones, who called Bloomberg “America’s linebacker” for his ability to assess and take on risky situations.
n a brief interview with The Inquirer, Bloomberg said he’s always taken issue with Iowa and New Hampshire having such an outsized role in the primary given the lack of diversity in both states. “It is not fair to this country as its composition has changed and we’d be better off with bigger states," like Pennsylvania, he said, acknowledging how expensive it is to compete in larger states.
That’s an issue Bloomberg doesn’t have.
While Pennsylvania’s primary isn’t until April 28, with so many candidates still running and a muddled outcome in Iowa, Bloomberg’s hope is that the early states will provide more confusion than clarity. That would allow him to rack up delegates on Super Tuesday, when 16 states and territories hold votes.
He has spent more than $250 million blanketing later-voting states with TV ads. That includes more than $12 million spent so far on television and radio advertising across Pennsylvania’s six media markets, according to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics, an unprecedented level of spending this early in the race. He is spending an average of more than $1 million a week on the airwaves in Pennsylvania.
The deluge appears to be having an effect on Pennsylvania voters. A Franklin & Marshall College poll released last week showed Bloomberg, who launched his campaign less than three months ago, in fourth place in the state, with 7%, leading both Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg, who have been campaigning for more than a year.
Bloomberg, who is entirely self-funding his own campaign, has also been on a hiring spree in Pennsylvania, quickly building an almost 100-person field staff. He has a Philadelphia office in Old City, as well as offices in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. By next week, offices will open in Bucks County, West Chester, Ardmore, Media, and Greensberg in Westmoreland County. No Democratic candidate has campaign infrastructure on that scale.
Al Barnes, a West Philadelphia resident, said he was impressed with Bloomberg and would likely vote for him. “He just makes sense,” Barnes said.
Jordan Zucker, a senior at Muhlenberg College, was less convinced. “I think he needs a little bit more pep in his walk,” Zucker said. While the rally had a light show, a DJ, pre-recorded videos, and several pump-up speeches and performances, Zucker thought Bloomberg’s speech fell a little flat.
“I think Bloomberg realistically is the one that could beat Trump," Zucker said, "I’m just concerned his appeal for youth voters, black voters, Hispanic voters is not going to be enough to push him forward.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.