Vice President Mike Pence is set to rally supporters in Reading on Saturday, as the Trump campaign tries to boost its standing in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Less than three weeks before Election Day, President Donald Trump trails Joe Biden in national polls and across most swing states including Pennsylvania, with a majority of voters disapproving of the president’s job performance and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pennsylvania reported 1,566 new coronavirus cases on Friday. For the past week, the state has reported an average of more than 1,400 cases a day — the highest seven-day average since April. Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said Thursday that Pennsylvania, like much of the country, appeared to be at “the start of the fall resurgence” of the pandemic.
Trump, during a campaign stop in Johnstown this week, told supporters that his own battle with COVID-19 helped him better understand the pain experienced by those who have suffered from the disease.
“I feel your pain because I felt your pain,” he said Tuesday.
But Trump’s continued defiance of public health guidelines — holding big rallies where thousands of supporters pack closely together, many without wearing face masks — may make it more challenging to convince voters that he’s truly changed course on his management of a pandemic that has dominated American life since March and killed almost 220,000 people in the U.S.
Pence’s visit to Reading offers the Trump campaign a chance to reach out to Latino voters. While a majority of Latino voters back Democratic nominee Joe Biden, according to polls, some Democrats have warned that support may be soft. About two-thirds of the population in Reading is Latino, according to census data.
The vice president’s appearance caps a busy week of campaigning in Pennsylvania, which both parties see as likely to determine who wins the White House. In addition to Trump’s rally in Johnstown on Tuesday, Biden was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a televised ABC News town hall. Other supporters of the candidates were descending on the state Saturday, Trump’s son Eric campaigning in Scranton, and Doug Emhoff, the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia.
Pence will return to Pennsylvania again on Monday with an airport rally near Harrisburg. Trump will rally supporters in Erie on Tuesday. And former President Barack Obama will campaign for Biden on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Trump won Berks County, where Reading is located, by 10 percentage points in 2016, four years after President Barack Obama lost the county by 1 point.
This is a developing story and will be updated.