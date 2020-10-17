The vice president’s appearance caps a busy week of campaigning in Pennsylvania, which both parties see as likely to determine who wins the White House. In addition to Trump’s rally in Johnstown on Tuesday, Biden was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a televised ABC News town hall. Other supporters of the candidates were descending on the state Saturday, Trump’s son Eric campaigning in Scranton, and Doug Emhoff, the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia.