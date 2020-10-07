What’s different this time? More polls this year are asking respondents about their level of education — fixing the biggest problem from 2016. There are also far fewer undecided voters than there were in 2016, and no strong third-party candidate. Undecided voters make up as little as 1% or 2% of the electorate in Pennsylvania right now — instead of about 15% at this point in 2016. There’s simply less room for this race to change. Also, the 2016 polls were far more volatile. Despite a roller-coaster year, 2020 surveys have been remarkably stable. People’s opinions of Trump, positive or negative, seem fixed.