Joe Biden is coming back to Philadelphia for a town hall with voters Thursday evening, part of dueling televised events as President Donald Trump holds his own town hall in Miami.
The separate events, less than three weeks before Election Day, were arranged after a debate originally scheduled for Thursday was canceled when Trump, who recently contracted the coronavirus, refused to participate in a virtual format.
Biden scheduled Philadelphia town hall, set to air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, after the debate was nixed. Trump countered this week with his own plan.
Both candidates will give national audiences one of their last looks at the two contenders, though they may be hard pressed to compare them side-by-side, since the town halls will overlap.
Their first debate, on Sept. 29, was widely seen as a disaster after Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden, ignoring the moderator and debate rules, largely preventing either candidate from making coherent cases for themselves.
Thursday’s broadcasts, along with a debate scheduled for next week, are the last national events currently on the calendar as voters make their final decisions. Millions are already voting.
Trump held his own ABC town hall in Philadelphia in September and was in Johnstown, in Southwestern Pennsylvania, for an outdoor rally Tuesday, his second since being treated for the virus.
Biden comes into the event leading by double-digits in almost every major national poll and smaller but still substantial margins in key battlegrounds like Pennsylvania. He has lately been trying to reach swing voters, including in Western Pennsylvania, and mostly to avoid controversies or missteps that might change the trajectory of the race.
He’ll be questioned by Pennsylvania voters and ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos on the same day his campaign announced that two people who have worked around Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Harris has tested negative for the virus Wednesday, the Biden campaign said, but she is being taken off the campaign trail through the weekend as a precaution.
The virus has shadowed the campaign and become a political diving line, with the Biden camp emphasizing face masks and social distancing while Trump largely defies such safety precautions.
Biden’s event also comes amid the fast-moving Republican push to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Both events arrive as Trump and his allies try to draw attention to a New York Post report about Biden’s son, Hunter — a story that has drawn deep skepticism from independent fact-checkers and that has not been verified by other news outlets.
Disinformation experts have said there are significant reasons to question the authenticity of the email at the center of the story, according to the Associated Press. Key information for the story came from Rudolph Giuliani, a close Trump ally who has connections to a known Russian agent.
The story alleges that Hunter Biden arranged for the former vice president to meet an executive at a Ukrainian energy firm, purportedly based on emails obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop. But the story did not confirm that the meeting ever happened and Biden’s campaign has said his schedule shows no such event.
Other news outlets have not been able to confirm that the key email is authentic, and the Trump allies behind the story, Giuliani and Stephen Bannon, have refused to provide the documentation to other news organizations. Facebook and Twitter have taken the unusual steps of limiting its spread on their platforms.
The New York Post says it obtained its information from Giuliani, who has regularly interacted with a Ukrainian lawmaker sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in September for being an “active Russian agent for over a decade,” the Washington Post reported.
Bipartisan lawmakers and national security officials have warned that Russia is actively attempting to interfere in the 2020 election, as it did in 2016.