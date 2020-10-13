JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — President Donald Trump is returning to Pennsylvania on Tuesday night with a rally in Johnstown, marking his second campaign trip since he was infected and hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Trump held a rally in Florida on Monday evening, hours after his doctor said the president had tested negative for COVID-19 on “consecutive days” and was “not infectious to others.” Some medical experts questioned the latter conclusion, saying the type of test Trump took doesn’t show whether those who have contracted the virus should continue isolating.
“I feel so powerful,” Trump told supporters in Florida. “I’ll walk into that audience. I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women... everybody. I’ll just give ya a big fat kiss.”
Trump’s rally at an airport in Johnstown comes as he tries to persuade voters he’s not only recovered from the virus but is ready to move the country past the pandemic — even as coronavirus cases are increasing in Pennsylvania and scores of other states.
Both parties see Pennsylvania as a crucial battleground state that could well prove decisive in the Electoral College. Former Vice President Joe Biden has consistently led Trump in polls of Pennsylvania voters, and surveys show Trump’s support among rural voters in areas like Johnstown has softened since they helped propel him to victory in 2016.
Biden, during a visit to Johnstown last month, told supporters his upbringing in Scranton helped him understand their worldview and vowed to “build an economy that works for everyone.”
In the past week, Biden has also campaigned in Gettysburg and Erie, and is set to participate in a town hall in Philadelphia on Thursday. Democratic elected officials are holding “Ballots for Biden” events this week across Pennsylvania as they try to bring attention to the state’s new vote-by-mail system.
Trump campaigned outside Harrisburg shortly before he tested positive for the virus, and previously made several trips to southwestern Pennsylvania.
In Washington on Tuesday, the GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee continued to hold confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Pennsylvania Democrats accused Trump of rushing the nomination so that Barrett, a conservative, would be on the bench by the time the court hears arguments on a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.
Democrats, citing Barrett’s past statements, warn that she’d vote to strike down the healthcare law known as Obamacare. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) said “it would be nice” if Trump “would explain to the people of Johnstown and Cambria County” how he’s going to preserve their healthcare and protect those with preexisting conditions.
“He’s had four years but there’s still no healthcare plan,” Casey said.
Also Tuesday night, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump and Ric Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence, are scheduled to campaign in Newtown Square for a “Trump Pride” event.