Democrats keep control of N.J. Legislature as State Sen. Ed ‘Ed the Trucker’ Durr loses

New Jersey Democrats retained their legislature majority in Tuesday’s election, recapturing a key South Jersey seat lost two years ago and holding off Republicans in competitive races that featured an electorate fractured over ocean wind turbines, abortion, the treatment of trans students and school parental notification.

After 2021′s shocker, in which Republican truck driver Edward Durr defeated State Senate President and Democratic powerhouse Steve Sweeney in Gloucester County’s Third District and a closer-than-expected win for Gov. Phil Murphy, nothing in New Jersey politics was being taken for granted.

On Tuesday, Durr ran out of gas, losing to Democrat John Burzichelli, a former ten-term Assemblyman and mayor of Paulsboro.

Burzichelli said his campaign prioritized women’s health and reproductive rights, in addition to the issues of affordability in the expensive state. He said the campaign sent 18 pieces of mail to the homes of voters and blanketed the district with digital and broadcast ads.

“I think women spoke, quite frankly,” said Burzichelli, said late Tuesday night by telephone, after taking what he said was a concession call from Durr.

According to the Associated Press, the Democrats won a majority of the 40-person Senate and 80-person Assembly races to keep a majority they have held since 2004.

“This campaign moved women’s issues front and center,” Burzichelli said. “Not just reproductive issues. Those issues crossed over partisan lines and carried the day.”

In a handful of contested districts — spanning from Atlantic County’s Second to Gloucester’s Third, to Camden and Gloucester’s Fourth, Monmouth’s 11th, Hunterdon’s 16th, and Bergen’s 38th, — hot-button cultural issues coursed through local races.

And New Jersey’s perennial campaign issue: affordability and the state’s high taxes were again a state-wide concern, but one which Democrats may have held the upper hand.

Democrats held off Republican challengers in key districts like the 11th in Monmouth County, where incumbent Democrat State Sen. Vin Gopal easily defended his seat against Stephen Dnistrian, a former health-care executive.

In the Fourth District, Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, a former KYW investigative journalist, defeated Republican Chris Del Borrello, a former Washington Township councilman, in the race for State Senate in New Jersey’s 4th Legislative District. His running mates, Dan Hutchison and Cody Miller also won.

“We ran a race about affordability and what we’ve been doing as Democrats to make the state affordable for everyone, especially seniors,” Moriarty said Tuesday night, citing the state’s ANCHOR tax relief program for New Jersey homeowners and renters, and the StayNJ program that will cut property taxes for seniors beginning in 2026. “I think that resonated with voters.”

He said women’s reproductive rights also played a part in this suburban South Jersey district as it has elsewhere. “That’s resonating not just in New Jersey, but across the country, even in deep red states. That issue continues to resonate.”

The races were hard fought and expensive, as money flowed to candidates from Political Action Committees.

Last week, a judge in Atlantic County blocked a “dark money group,” Jersey Freedom, from spending any more money in the election and froze its bank accounts, at the request of the New Jersey Republican Party.

The state GOP went to court alleging that Jersey Freedom was in fact run by Democrats who were promoting a “ghost candidate,” Giuseppe Constanzo, as a Conservative to deceptively siphon support from State Sen. Vince Polistina and Del Borrello, candidates for State Senate in the 2d and 4th legislative districts.

Former State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, 88, recorded an ad in which she described being sexually assaulted at age 13 and characterized Durr, Polistina, and Del Borrello, as “dangerous to women.”

Durr was vilified for posting on his Facebook page in 2020: “A woman does have a choice. Keep her legs closed.”

Sweeney issued a statement Tuesday night applauding the Democratic victories in the district he lost in 2021, saying he was thankful voters “recognize the need to vote for people who believe in respecting women and believe in respecting a woman’s right to choose.”

The flipping back of the seat to Democratic is a sign, he said, that voters “recognize the success of our efforts to continue to enact policies that will create jobs and make New Jersey affordable.”

Here’s a recap of the results from the districts that determined New Jersey’s legislative majority. Democrats will maintain the same margins of 25-15 in the Senate. In the Assembly, Democrats were on track to increase their current margin of 46-34 by at least one seat. Terms are two years in the Assembly. Senators serve four-year terms, except for the first term of a new decade, which is a two-year term.

Second District: This Atlantic County district has been all-Republican since former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and Margate lawyer Claire Swift toppled Democratically-controlled Assembly seats in 2021. They won another term Tuesday night.

Polistina, the incumbent Senator and a former Assemblyman, held off a well-financed Democratic opponent, Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, who ran on issues of women’s health and reproductive rights, climate change action, and affordability issues in New Jersey.

Fitzpatrick is a supporter of the wind energy programs and was outraged by Orsted’s scrapping of its offshore wind turbine plans, which she blamed on “ugly and deceitful public relations campaign by partisan Republican mouthpieces with ties to big oil.”

In turn, Polistina called the ads attacking him as “dangerous to women,” a fraud. Polistina, Guardian and Swift stressed their bipartisan voting record and support of tax relief.

Guardian and Swift defeated Democrats Lisa Bender, a marine biologist, and Alphonso Harrell, a kindergarten teacher in Atlantic City and disabled veteran.

In the neighboring First District centered in Cape May and Cumberland Counties and a couple of Atlantic County towns, incumbent State Sen. Michael Testa and Assembly members Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen easily won re-election, solidifying the Republican stronghold in deep South Jersey.

Third District: Democrats were keen to erase their 2021 humiliation by regaining control of the Senate seat with Burzichelli. Durr’s comments about women dominated this race and others in South Jersey. The district covers part of Cumberland and Gloucester Counties and all of Salem County.

In the Assembly race, Republican incumbent Bethanne Patrick and Thomas Tedesco, a committee person in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, were being challenged by Democrats Heather Simmons, a Rowan administrator, and Dave Bailey Jr. , the CEO of Ranch Hope Inc., a children’s mental health services organization.

Fourth District: Democrats held the seats in this district in Camden and Gloucester Counties district, but Republicans were expected to make a strong run there, as the district was reconfigured to lean a little bit more Republican than it did two years ago, and State Sen. Paul Madden is retiring.

But Democratic Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, a former KYW investigative journalist, defeated Del Borrello, a former Washington Township councilman, in the Senate race and Democrats Dan Hutchison, an attorney, and Cody Miller, an alumni relations director at Rowan, defeated Republicans Matthew Walker, a former Buena Borough council president, and Amanda Esposito, a public school teacher.

11th District: Considered a key target for Republicans, Democratic State Sen. Vin Gopal easily defended his seat against Stephen Dnistrian, a former health-care executive, in Monmouth County’s 11th Legislative District in New Jersey. With 98.2 percent of the vote counted, Gopal had 58.7 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

And Republican Assembly incumbents Marilyn Piperno and Kim Eulner were defeated by Democrats Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul.

Offshore wind is an issue in this coastal district. And Monmouth County is the home to three school districts being sued by the Murphy administration over their policies requiring parents be notified if support services are provided to transgender students.

16th District: Democratic incumbents Sen. Andrew Zwicker and Assemblyman Roy Freiman and newcomer Mitchelle Drullis in Hunterdon County defeated Republicans Mike Pappas, Ross Traphagen, and Grace Zhang. The Democrats were talking about abortion, and the Republicans were talking about “extreme energy policy.”

38th District: School notification issues dominated this district in Bergen County, where Democrats were the incumbents, but Republicans saw some chance to make inroads. Democratic State Sen. Joseph Lagana defeated Republican Micheline B. Attieh, a Paramus businesswoman. In the Assembly race, incumbent Democrats Lisa Swain and Chris Tully faced Republicans Gail Horton and Barry C. Wilkes.