Nikil Saval, a writer and community organizer, has defeated Pennsylvania state Sen. Larry Farnese in a closely watched Democratic primary in Philadelphia, the Associated Press projects.
With 100% of precincts reporting votes cast in person, Saval led with 68% of the vote over Farnese, who was first elected to the seat long held by Vince Fumo in 2008. Only about 15,000 votes had actually been counted as of early Wednesday, with tens of thousands of mail ballots still to be tallied. The early race call suggested high confidence that mail ballots in the race would be similar to in-person votes.
Saval had yet to declare victory Wednesday morning.
“It’s still too early to tell but the results are looking good across every corner of the district," Saval said late Tuesday night through his campaign manager. "There are still thousands of votes to count and we intend to fight for each and every one. In this moment of crisis, where our government has declared war on its people with tear gas: Philadelphians are saying enough is enough.”
The First Senate District stretches north and east, from Philadelphia International Airport through South Philadelphia, and Center City to Fairmount and Port Richmond.
The contest between Farnese and Saval was the latest battle in the ongoing war between the old and new schools of Philadelphia politics. Saval’s win is a remarkable symbolic victory for the new left.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Staff writers Jonathan Lai and Chris Brennan contributed to this article.