Bruce Springsteen is no stranger to Philly’s campaign trail. He’ll be back with Barack Obama on Monday

In 2008, Bruce Springsteen approached then-Democratic nominee Barack Obama’s campaign with one request:

Let me help out with a voter registration rally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

And soon enough, the Boss was strumming his guitar as City Hall towered behind him.

Now he’ll be on Obama’s side once again, but this time campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris in Philly.

Springsteen and Obama will hold a hybrid concert-rally at Temple’s Liacouras Center on Monday as part of a series of voter-mobilization events for Harris in battleground states. The former president has served as a surrogate for the Democratic campaign nationwide, including at a visit to Pittsburgh earlier this month. Obama and Springsteen have collaborated several times over the years, whether it’s on a campaign stage or on their podcast — and coffee table book of the same name.

The Boss has been a prominent surrogate for Democrats and progressive candidates and causes in Philadelphia and elsewhere. He’s also long been known to support food kitchens at his shows, most recently during the shows with the E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in August, where Philabundance was the featured charity.

Springsteen declared a moratorium on talking politics at his concerts in recent years. “People know where I stand for the most part, but l also wanted a space where people feel they can come and be with their neighbor regardless of what their particular political point of view is at a given moment,” he said on Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets, the Oct. 20 George Stephanopoulos ABC News special.

But Springsteen has endorsed Democratic presidential candidates since John Kerry in 2004 and pushed back at former President Ronald Reagan’s praise based on a misinterpretation of “Born in the U.S.A.” Like Reagan, many Springsteen fans saw the iconic song as a jingoistic anthem when, in reality, it portrayed the story of a difficult homecoming for a Vietnam veteran returning from war.

But when he’s not touring, The Boss has made forays into the political scene. One of the most recent instances was his official endorsement — filmed in a Freehold, N.J. diner — of Harris in early October. And he’s one of many artists that politicians have used to further galvanize their base.

At his debut rally in Philly, Harris’ running-mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz praised Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, then burnished his own bona fides, by saying “There is no one you would rather go to a Springsteen concert in Jersey with than him!”

Springsteen has, for decades, harnessed his musical prowess on the campaign trail and in support of progressive causes. Here’s how The Boss has brought his “Human Touch” to Philly in years past:

Bruce Springsteen delivered ‘a ‘prayer for the election’ in 2016

Eight years ago, Springsteen hit the campaign trail in support of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton as she was vying to be the first woman president in U.S. History. On Monday, he’ll be performing on behalf of Harris’ efforts to accomplish the feat that Clinton couldn’t.

Within earshot from Independence Hall, Springsteen played a three-song acoustic set in support of Clinton at a 2016 event, which also featured the candidate and Obama, the sitting president.

But despite The Boss’ best efforts to energize his beloved Pennsylvania fan base, the commonwealth didn’t come through for Clinton as he had hoped. She lost Pa. by roughly one point.

After his fellow New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi performed four songs, Springsteen sang “Thunder Road” before delivering prepared remarks where he contrasted then-GOP nominee Donald Trump’s campaign with Clinton’s “vision of America that is essential to sustain.”

Then, he played “Long Walk Home” from the 2006 album, Magic, which Springsteen introduced as a “prayer for the election” and an offering for healing after a divisive year.

The Freehold legend’s final send off to the crowd of 20,000 was an unplugged version of “Dancing in the Dark.”

Springsteen praises Obama, lambasts Bush at 2008 Parkway appearance

The Boss’ songs often tell stories of everyday working-class Americans, and he from that perspective he admonished the Bush administration at the 2008 Obama voter-registration rally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Springsteen called the junior Bush’s presidency “a disaster” — citing the Iraq war, economic troubles, and Hurricane Katrina — and said Americans have lost faith in the “American Promise.”

“I’ve spent 35 years writing about America, its people and the meaning of the American promise,” Springsteen said. “I’ve spent most of my creative life measuring the distance between that American promise and American reality. I believe Senator Obama has taken the measure of that distance in his own life and in his work.”

Springsteen’s remarks were set among a seven-song set that included “Promised Land” and Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land.” During an anthemic “Thunder Road,” the crowd sang along: “We got one last chance to make it real, to trade in these wings on some wheels.”

The sound of human rights … “Now!”

Back in September 1988, Springsteen joined a star-studded list of artists — Peter Gabriel, Sting, Tracy Chapman and Youssou N’Dour — for a series of benefit concerts around the world that benefited Amnesty International and were called Human Rights Now! The Philadelphia show, was at John F. Kennedy stadium.

Springsteen’s set list included “Born in the U.S.A,” “Glory Days,” and “Chimes of Freedom.” according to ConcertArchives.

As Kathleen Sullivan said on CBS Morning News on Sept. 20, 1988: “It was the place to be.”