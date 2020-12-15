“It is actually unbelievable that attorneys general and members of Congress, who swore an oath to the U.S., would act like they swore an oath to Trump. I don’t know if they need a surgeon to fix their spines or repair their heads, but something is wrong,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who opposed the Texas lawsuit on the state’s behalf, said in a statement. (Shapiro himself is seen as a likely candidate for governor in 2022.)