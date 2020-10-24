Trump won’t be in the state this weekend, but he has two rallies scheduled for Monday — one in Lancaster County and the other in Blair County. Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, will meet with Indian American voters on Saturday in Norristown before hosting a second event in Reading. She’ll host another campaign event Sunday in West Brandywine Township. And Eric Trump will also campaign Saturday at the Kalahari Resorts in Pocono Manor.