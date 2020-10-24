The second-to-last weekend before Election Day will be a busy one in Pennsylvania, with Joe Biden set to visit Bucks and Luzerne Counties on Saturday with his wife Jill, while Bernie Sanders stumps for the Democratic nominee in Pittsburgh.
While Biden is expected to win handily in most of the suburbs that surround Philadelphia, Bucks County could be more of a battleground. Trump only narrowly lost the county to Hillary Clinton in 2016. And Luzerne is one of three counties in the state that twice backed Barack Obama before swinging to Trump.
The Luzerne stop, in particular, keeps with Biden’s focus on trying to win back many of those often white, working-class voters in places that not long ago supported Obama. Luzerne was the epicenter for that kind of switch last election: It produced a 32,200-vote swing from Obama to Trump in 2016, the largest such shift in Pennsylvania.
Trump won’t be in the state this weekend, but he has two rallies scheduled for Monday — one in Lancaster County and the other in Blair County. Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, will meet with Indian American voters on Saturday in Norristown before hosting a second event in Reading. She’ll host another campaign event Sunday in West Brandywine Township. And Eric Trump will also campaign Saturday at the Kalahari Resorts in Pocono Manor.
A Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Friday showed Biden holding a 7-point lead over Trump among likely voters, tracking closely with other recent surveys.
Biden will appear at two drive-in rallies, one in the morning in Bucks, and another in the afternoon in Luzerne with Jon Bon Jovi.
Sanders will headline two events for Biden in Pittsburgh. In the morning, the vice president’s former primary rival will attend an event with members of the SEIU to promote early voting. And in the afternoon, he’ll host a drive-in rally with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and State Reps. Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee, who both backed Sanders in the primary.
Biden and Sanders arrive one day after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unanimously ruled that mail ballots may not be rejected because their signatures don’t match the ones county boards of election have on file. The decision was the latest legal setback for the Trump campaign, which challenged new Pennsylvania Department of State rules saying all ballots with signatures should be counted.
This a developing story and will be updated.
Staff writer Jonathan Tamari contributed to this article.