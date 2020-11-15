There is no evidence of any widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania’s presidential election. Trump’s campaign itself hasn’t presented any such evidence in its numerous legal challenges contesting the result, nor has it cited in legal filings even a single specific allegation of a vote deliberately cast illegally. In one legal filing Thursday, the campaign acknowledged its lack of evidence, saying its goal was to persuade a judge to halt the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results long enough to find information to support its theories of wrongdoing.