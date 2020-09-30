Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday that the city is working on a plan in case supporters of President Donald Trump seek to intimidate voters, after Trump falsely singled out the city as rife with voter fraud and reiterated a call to supporters to monitor polling places in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.
“Based on his comments, we’re going to be making an interagency plan for that day,” Kenney told The Inquirer on Wednesday morning.
Kenney said the city welcomes official poll watchers, who must be certified by the state and sponsored by a campaign or political party. But he said that if Trump’s comments lead to uncertified monitors intervening at polling places, police may need to intervene.
“If they come to Philadelphia on Election Day, the polls will be secure, and in order to be an official watcher you have to be certified, your party has to file for you to be there at the polling place legally, so we’ll have a list,” Kenney said. “People are simply not allowed to stand around there and intimidate people.”
While the city needs to plan for the worst case scenario, Kenney said, he doesn’t expect there to be widespread disruptions.
“I don’t want to make too much of a big deal out of this because a lot of these things never pan out,” Kenney said. “I wouldn’t just take it for granted and not do anything to be secure, but I don’t think they will be effective” in intimidating voters," he said.
Trump closed out his first presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday night by repeating on national television his false claim that poll watchers had been blocked from observing the first day of in-person early voting in Philadelphia.
“Today there was a big problem,” Trump said. “In Philadelphia they went in to watch. They’re called poll watchers. A very safe, very nice thing. They were thrown out. They weren’t allowed to watch. You know why? Because bad things happen in Philadelphia, bad things.”
But there were several reasons why elections staff did not allow members of the public to arbitrarily enter their offices. The Trump campaign has no poll watchers approved to work in Philadelphia at the moment. There are no actual polling places open in the city right now. And elections officials are following coronavirus safety regulations, such as those limiting the number of people indoors.
It’s true that voters were casting ballots Tuesday, but the locations where they were doing so are satellite elections offices where mail ballots can be requested, completed, and submitted. Poll watchers don’t have the same rights at such locations as they do at traditional polling places on Election Day, officials said.
Trump’s focus on Philadelphia is part of a concerted effort by the president to sow doubt about the legitimacy of the election and of mail ballots specifically, which Trump has falsely attacked as susceptible to widespread fraud. His relentless campaign against mail voting has discouraged Republican voters from using the method, and both polling and data on mail ballot requests suggest Biden supporters will be voting by mail in far greater numbers.
Voting rights advocates fear the president will seek to disqualify or slow down the counting of mail ballots in key swing states that could decide the outcome of the election, like Pennsylvania. Trump stoked those fears Tuesday night by again refusing to commit to accepting the election results.
“If I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can’t go along with that,” he said.
Reactions from Philadelphia politicians Wednesday echoed their remarks from 2016, when Trump also baselessly claimed voter fraud in Philadelphia could “steal the election.” Both Democratic and Republican officials scrambled to defend the integrity of the election that year, and in the end there were no reports of significant fraud.
“He said the same things in 2016, we had a fair election then, and we will have a fair election now,” said Lisa Deeley, a Democrat who chairs the city commissioners, who run elections.
Republican City Commissioner Al Schmidt responded Tuesday night by tweeting a photo of the U.S. Constitution.
“Good things happen in Philadelphia,” Schmidt wrote.
At least one woman claiming to be a Trump campaign poll watcher was barred from entering one of the satellite offices Tuesday in the Overbrook section of West Philadelphia. A Trump campaign spokesperson said Tuesday that the campaign has “demanded a response from the city commissioners and, if necessary, will pursue all available legal and equitable remedies.”
The Trump campaign didn’t immediately comment Wednesday morning.
Bob Brady, chair of the Democratic City Committee, said Trump is attacking Philadelphia because he knows he can’t win over the city’s voters.
“The reason why they complain so much is because they can’t beat us. But we don’t cheat,” Brady said. “We’ve been threatened before with intimidation. All that does is make us madder; all that does is get us more energized. So I thank him for last night, and also the fact that he mentioned Philadelphia. That was nice of him.”
Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar, the state’s top elections official, said Trump’s characterization of what happened Tuesday in Philadelphia was “completely inaccurate.”
“First of all, there are no poll watchers yet," she said Wednesday. “Those are officially appointed a few days before the election and they literally don’t exist right now.”
Republican City Councilmember David Oh said Philadelphia shouldn’t be a focus for concerns about voter fraud.
“I’m not aware of any wholesale voter fraud,” he said. “That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be concerned and prepared but I haven’t seen things that would evidence a need to be concerned about Philadelphia more than any other place in the country.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
-Staff writer Chris Brennan contributed to this article.