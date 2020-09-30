Another canard pushed by Trump in 2016 was the notion that Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee for president, had been cheated in Philadelphia because he received no votes in 50 city voting divisions. Fifty sounds like a lot, absent the context that city had 1,687 divisions that year. So Romney received no votes in just 3% of the divisions. Inquirer reporters canvassed those divisions after the 2012 election and found no Republicans complaining about uncounted votes. Joe DeFelice, now a Trump administration official, was chairman of the city’s Republican Party in 2016. He and the Republican ward leaders for those divisions helped debunk Trump’s claim.