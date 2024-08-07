Tim Walz and Josh Shapiro saw Bruce Springsteen together in New Jersey

In his first speech as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate on Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz knew how to win over Philadelphia audiences: name-dropping The Boss. In praising Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as a “treasure,” Walz said, “I know this from experience. There is no one you would rather go to a Springsteen concert in Jersey with than him!”

The line prompted cheers of “Bruce” from the crowd at Temple University’s Liacouras Center (though Philadelphia son Jake Tapper seemingly mistook the reaction for “boos”).

“Holy hell can this guy bring the fire,” Walz said about Shapiro. “This is a visionary leader. Also I have to tell ya, everybody in America knows, when you need a bridge fixed, call that guy.” Though Harris chose Walz over Shapiro for her VP pick, Shapiro also spoke at the rally on his home turf as a campaign surrogate.

Right before Walz’s speech in Philadelphia, Inquirer politics reporter Julia Terruso shared the fun fact on X: “Little background on Shapiro saying Walz is a good friend - sources familiar tell me they once attended a Springsteen concert in Jersey together.”

Not two hours later, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy entered the chat, responding “Can confirm” with a photo of himself, Walz, Shapiro and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke at MetLife Stadium in what appears to be a show in 2023, based on Springsteen’s tour history.

Walz is an admitted Springsteen fan. When The Boss played St Paul, Minn.’s Xcel Energy Center last year, the governor declared March 5 Bruce Springsteen Day. The declaration called the concert a “once-in-a-lifetime event” and “an opportunity to witness a living legend in action.” Walz was also wearing a Springsteen shirt in the now-viral video with his daughter, Hope, enjoying the Minnesota State Fair.

Springsteen has long been a fan for major politicians, whether the love is mutual or not (ahem, Chris Christie). He previously joined Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama on their presidential campaigns. The Boss has a packed tour schedule this fall — including his upcoming shows at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 21-23 — but maybe he’ll find time for a Harris/Walz rally.