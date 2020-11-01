Joe Biden is in strong position to win Pennsylvania heading into the final hoursof the presidential campaign, according to two new polls.
A Washington Post-ABC News survey released Sunday found Biden leading President Donald Trump 51% to 44% in the state, while a New York Times/Siena College survey found a similar 49% to 43% edge for the Democrat.
Those two polls are consistent with weeks of major surveys finding Biden steadily ahead by about 5 to 8 percentage points in the state. Biden led 49% to 44% in a Muhlenberg College poll released Saturday, within that survey’s margin of error.
The polls come as Biden and Trump zeroed in on Pennsylvania in the campaign’s final days.
The consistency of the poll numbers, including support for the president stuck in the low to mid-40s, suggests a difficult path for Trump in a state that he knows is critical. Even if recent polls are off by as much as surveys were in 2016, Biden would still be favored to win the state.
And the polls have shown little movement. Opinions on Trump appear fixed.
A Trump victory in Pennsylvania would likely depend on polls drastically undercounting his support, or problems with voting — such as mail ballots returned as “naked ballots” with missing inner secrecy envelopes, or litigation to dismiss a large share of ballots after Election Day.
Trump backers dismiss the surveys, arguing that they don’t capture the enthusiasm of his supporters and were wrong in the last presidential race.
The polls come amid final blitzes focused heavily on Pennsylvania. Trump held four rallies in the state Saturday while Biden is holding two events in Philadelphia Sunday.
Both plan to be back in Pennsylvania Monday.