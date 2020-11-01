Joe Biden is visiting Philadelphia Sunday for two of the final stops of his presidential campaign as he tries to rouse the Democratic base in a state that could decide the entire election.
Biden’s events — an afternoon speech to faith leaders at a church and a drive-in rally later — come a day after President Donald Trump raced across Pennsylvania for four rallies, each candidate trying to squeeze out the final votes in a state that was decided by less than 1 percent of the vote in 2016.
Both parties and many neutral analysts see Pennsylvania as the most likely state to deliver the decisive Electoral College votes, making it crucial to the outcome.
Of the key swing states, Pennsylvania also has the most voters left in play. As of early Sunday, Pennsylvania’s early voting so far had reached about 38% of the turnout in 2016. That’s a far lower share than other battlegrounds such as Michigan (53%), Wisconsin (63%) and Florida (91%). In Texas, voters have already cast more ballots in 2020 than in all of 2016. It leaves Pennsylvania likely to see a rush of votes at polling places Tuesday, with turnout expected to reach huge numbers across the country.
Biden and Trump both have more events scheduled in Pennsylvania Monday as the campaign reaches its final hours.
Two new polls out Sunday suggested Biden is in strong position to win Pennsylvania, and the presidency, if he can get his voters out and all votes are counted. A Washington Post-ABC News poll found Biden leading 51% to 44% in Pennsylvania, while a New York Times/Siena College survey found a similar 49% to 43% edge for the former vice president.
Those two polls are consistent with weeks of major surveys finding Biden steadily ahead by about 5 to 8 percentage points in the state. Biden led 49% to 44% in a Muhlenberg College poll released Saturday, within that survey’s margin of error.
The consistency of the numbers, including support for the president stuck in the low to mid-40s, suggests a difficult path for Trump in a state that he knows is critical. Any victory in Pennsylvania would likely depend on a wide range of polls drastically undercounting his support, or problems with voting — such as mail ballots returned as “naked ballots” with missing inner secrecy envelopes, or litigation to dismiss a large share of ballots after the election.
Trump laid the groundwork to dispute the results in his visit to Pennsylvania Saturday, leveling baseless claims of unspecified voter fraud, urging his supporters to keep an eye on Philadelphia, and playing on the country’s tensions by predicting “bedlam” as votes are counted after Election Day.
“You wait and very bad things can happen with ballots,” Trump said.
It is widely expected that counting votes will take longer than usual, perhaps several days, because of the large number of voters using mail ballots to avoid crowds during the coronavirus pandemic. Mail ballots take longer to process — that’s normal, not a sign of fraud.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, whose department oversees elections, said Sunday that she expects 10 times as many mail ballots to be cast in Pennsylvania as in 2016, but that the “overwhelming majority” of ballots should be counted “within a matter of days." This is the first year any Pennsylvania voter can cast a ballot by mail.
”I want to be clear that elections have never been called election night," she said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “Our military and overseas ballots, you know, the men and women who are serving our country, they have until a full week after Election Day to cast their ballots. So, I just want to set that straight, that this is a process, and we want to make sure that every single vote of every valid voter is securely and accurately counted.”
Trump and his top advisers, however, continued spreading disinformation about the count Sunday. One key campaign aide, Jason Miller, said on ABC’s This Week that Trump will be “ahead” on election night, but that Democrats will try to “steal the election” after — casting aspersions on the normal process of counting mail ballots.
Biden spent Saturday in Flint, Mich., and Detroit, visiting two cities whose Black voters are critical to winning the state. In Philadelphia, he’ll target a similar audience in the biggest city in any of the so-called “Blue Wall” states that flipped to Trump and helped decide the 2016 race: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Biden’s visit to the heavily Democratic city comes after a month in which he largely visited more competitive regions of the state, trying to appeal to swing voters and working-class whites who powered Trump’s victory.
Trump, meanwhile, has focused almost exclusively on his base, hoping to rouse support beyond even his 2016 numbers to overcome Democrats' advantages in big cities and their suburbs.