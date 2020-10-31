President Donald Trump greeted a crowd chanting “four more years” in Bucks County on Saturday, has he called Pennsylvania "the state that will save the American dream.”
At his first of four rallies in the state,, Trump spoke outside the house George Washington used to stage his crossing of the Delaware River during the Revolutionary War. He drew a parallel to the 2020 election. “It was a tough night," he said. "It was a violent night. ... It turned the entire tide of the war.”
“They were determined to live in a country where power belongs to the people," Trump added. “That priceless inheritance is at stake just three days from now. And a great red wave is forming.”
Trump’s day-long trip across Pennsylvania in the closing hours of the campaign is a sign of how important the state is for reelection prospects.
Following the rally in Bucks he’ll go to Berks, Lycoming, and Butler Counties. His first stop in Newtown, Pa., in Bucks County, is outside of a historic private home, Headquarters Farm, near Washington’s Crossing. Several hundred people gathered on the cool October morning to await his arrival. His other appearances are all at airport hangars across the state, on a campaign swing lasting from noon to 8 p.m.
Trump won Pennsylvania four years ago by less than 1 percentage point. He lost Bucks County to Hillary Clinton only narrowly, even as she won Philadelphia’s other suburban collar counties more comfortably. He won Berks County, where he will appear at the Reading airport Saturday, by 10 points. Lycoming and Butler Counties are more indicative of Trump’s focus in other stops this month on maximizing vote totals in areas he won comfortably: He won Lycoming by nearly 45 points and Butler by 37 points.
In a final Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden maintained a slim 5-point lead over Trump in the state — within the survey’s margin of error. Biden’s narrow lead is largely unchanged from last week’s Muhlenberg poll, in which he led 51% to 44%.
Polls have consistently showed Biden leading Trump by mid- to high-single digits in a state that could determine the winner. Strategists in both parties have expected the race to tighten at the end.
In a sign of how critical the state is, both candidates announced plans to criss-cross it in the coming days. Biden plans to spend Sunday in Philadelphia. On Monday, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and her husband Dough Emhoff will join him in a barnstorm of Pennsylvania.
Trump is also expected to be back in Pennsylvania Monday for a rally in Luzerne County, one of four different states he will visit that day. Vice President Mike Pence will hold two rallies in Pennsylvania on Sunday, in Erie and Latrobe. Trump’s son, Eric Trump will be in Wayne and Erie Counties on Sunday, and Trump’s daughter Ivanka will be in Erie on Sunday.
More than three million Pennsylvania voters have already requested mail ballots, about two-thirds of them Democrats. More than two million mail ballots have already been returned.
Before the Bucks rally on Saturday, Lynn O’Brien, a veteran of the U.S. Army Nursing Corps, said she thought Trump had “a very good chance” of being reelected.
“I think the people who have been hesitant to speak out will show up at the polls.” Asked why people are reluctant, O’Brien said, “I think because of fear of bring censored or canceled, or have your sign taken out of your yard. Things like that have been going on. We hear about it and say, ‘no, that’s not for me.’”
Milo Morris, of Rieglesville, predicted a tight race, but said, “I think he will pull it out.”
“I think at this point people very much have their minds made up. I haven’t run into anybody who is sitting on the fence still," said. 'So people are either all in for Biden or all in for Trump.”
Roberta Lidard, woke up at 5:30 a.m. to drive in from Gettysburg for the Bucks rally.
“It’s Trump! It’s an honor to be here,” she said as the crowd started to fill in, with few people wearing face masks. “I think it’s going to be a landslide. I think a lot of those mail-in Democratic ballots are going to be votes for Trump.”
A Suffolk University/USA Today national poll released Thursday showed that 59% of likely voters disapprove of Trump’s decision to hold large campaign rallies during the pandemic, while 64% approve of Biden’s decision to forgo such gatherings.
Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf, said Trump’s campaign never responded to a request earlier this year from the state to require people at campaign rallies to wear masks and follow social-distancing guidelines.
“The president may not agree with science, but that is what Pennsylvania is using to guide decisions to save lives, not giving in to the virus and encouraging people to gather unprotected and risk their lives and the lives of those around them,” Kensinger said.
Pennsylvania added more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in the last week, bringing the total to more than 202,000 in of the state’s 67 counties, including more than 8,700 deaths.
Bucks County has had more than 10,250 cases with 626 deaths. Berks County has had more than 9,300 cases with 423 deaths. Lycoming County has had more than 950 cases with 32 deaths. Butler County has had more than 1,700 cases with 28 deaths.
Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s health secretary, on Thursday again cautioned Pennsylvanians to avoid large gatherings, saying that even small gatherings have contributed to the spread of the virus. Levine noted that Wolf had called on Trump in September to cancel “those mass gatherings” at his rallies.
Wolf on Sept. 25 accused Trump of violating the state’s public health guidance on gatherings with a previous rally.
“It is dangerous and disappointing that the president continues to ignore science and his own health advisors while putting the lives of those who support him at risk,” Wolf said then.
This is a developing story and will be updated.