Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and other Democrats urged voters Wednesday to “drown out the noise” of misinformation about mail ballots as he cast his own at the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
And he blamed President Donald Trump for that noise.
“The president has purposely orchestrated an effort to sow doubt in our democracy and sow doubt in our election system, and make it harder for Pennsylvania to vote,” Shapiro said. “He has quite literally sued us here in Pennsylvania multiple times, to try and make it harder for people to participate in our democracy.”
Shapiro requested a mail ballot, filled it out, and dropped it into a box inside the seat of Montgomery County’s government, something allowed at county elections offices for the first time this year under Pennsylvania’s new election law. Some counties, including Philadelphia and its collar counties, are also opening new satellite elections offices to expand access to this form of in-person early mail voting.
His appearance was one of a few being organized across the state this week by Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign, which is stepping up its efforts to make sure voters know the correct way to fill out and return mail ballots. The former vice president explained the process himself during an appearance in Erie on Saturday, urging voters to avoid the problem of so-called “naked ballots” by placing their ballot in the inner secrecy envelope before placing that in the mailing envelope.
More than 2.6 million mail ballots have been requested in Pennsylvania. But Trump’s months of relentless and baseless attacks on mail ballots as being susceptible to widespread fraud have turned Republicans off from using the method. So about 65% of the requests so far have come from Democrats, compared to just 25% from Republicans, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, also a Montgomery County Democrat, brought and dropped off a ballot she had received by mail. County Commissioner Ken Lawrence said he’s waiting for his ballot to arrive, one of more than 200,000 that have been requested in the county.
Lawrence accused Trump of “trying to scare people” out of voting by mail.
Trump has mounted an aggressive campaign of lawsuits against Philadelphia and Pennsylvania, in local, state, and federal courts. His campaign has, among other things, sought to prohibit the use of drop boxes and require that poll watchers be permitted to observe satellite elections offices that aren’t official polling places.
It has mostly been a losing legal battle, though the campaign has prevailed on some matters, including a state Supreme Court ruling last month that “naked ballots” can’t be counted.
Shapiro has been an active legal combatant. He also led a legal effort in the state to halt changes in U.S. Postal Service practices that slowed mail delivery and sparked concerns about whether ballots would be delivered and returned on time.
Shapiro, a likely candidate for governor in 2022, has made the most of his political platform, accusing Trump of attempting to inject “a lot of noise and a lot of lies into the public discourse."
In the meantime, legislative wrangling has continued in Harrisburg over last-minute changes to election rules, including reform that would allow “pre-canvassing” of mail ballots. Currently mail ballots cannot be opened until 7 a.m. on Election Day. But preparing them for counting sooner — as many states do — would allow for faster tallying, and lessen the likelihood of a days-long wait before results are known.
The State House last week approved a bill largely along partisan lines that would allow counties to begin pre-canvassing of mail ballots — something election officials say is their top priority as they brace for a deluge of mail and ballots.
But the measure would also ban drop boxes and allow partisan poll watchers to work anywhere within the state — not just in the county where they are registered to vote — a move Democrats fear could be used to suppress and intimidate voters. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has said he would veto the bill in its current form.
This is a developing story and will be updated.