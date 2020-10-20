President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Erie on Tuesday night, exactly two weeks before Election Day, as his campaign brings him to one of the most hotly contested and symbolically weighted parts of Pennsylvania.
Erie County, with a proud but diminished manufacturing tradition in the state’s northwest corner, has been a nationally watched bellwether ever since it swung sharply in 2016, shifting from its solidly Democratic past to favor Trump by 2,000 votes.
The swing from President Barack Obama to Trump — 21,000 votes in all — was one of the biggest in Pennsylvania and crystallized Trump’s appeal to white, working class voters who had seen their economic fortunes sag. It helped power Trump to narrow but decisive victories in the industrial Midwest.
Now, members of both parties are looking to Erie for clues about how strongly Trump has retained his hold on those voters, or if some will slip back to Democrats.
Joe Biden made his own visit to the county Oct. 10, playing up his roots in blue collar Scranton as he tries to win back working-class Democrats who switched to Trump.
“The president can only see the world from Park Avenue,” Biden said during his stop. “I see it from Scranton. … You all know what I’m talking about. You all see it from Erie.”
Trump’s rally comes as his campaign has pulled back advertising in some key battlegrounds, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio, but has kept pouring resources and time in Pennsylvania — which his campaign sees as a key piece of his path to reelection.
Biden has held a steady, roughly 5 to 8 percentage point lead in public polling in Pennsylvania, one that’s narrow enough for even a small shift to make for a tight finish.
This is a developing story and will be updated.