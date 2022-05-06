GREENSBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump is back in Pennsylvania tonight, aiming to further flex his muscles as a Republican kingmaker even after leaving office.

Trump is holding a rally with Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz at a soggy, rainy fairgrounds here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, hoping to help push the celebrity surgeon to victory in a close and contentious GOP primary with national implications.

Oz, better known as “Dr. Oz,” is locked in a close race with former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, with conservative commentator Kathy Barnette not far behind them, according to public polling. A large swath of GOP voters are still undecided just 10 days before the May 17 primary.

Having just helped decide the Republican Senate winner in Ohio, Trump is aiming to replicate the feat in Pennsylvania after endorsing Oz last month. Trump’s decision to weigh in on key Republican races has shaped up as a test of his lasting influence on the GOP.

He’s set to speak at a muddy setting in Greensburg before a crowd of thousands draped in ponchos, following a handful of stars from the right, including J.D. Vance, the Ohio candidate Trump helped to victory earlier this week; election conspiracist and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell; and Dinesh D’Souza, who just released a movie claiming massive wrongdoing in the 2020 presidential election, despite numerous independent reviews that have affirmed the legitimacy of the results.

As Oz took the stage around 6:40 p.m., he told the crowd — still sparse under the rain — about his conservative positions, saying he believes life begins at conception, opposes restrictions on guns, and that he’d gone “to war” with big pharmaceutical and technology companies.

“The establishment, they hate us because we threaten the status quo. We go after that,” Oz said. “We don’t want a Wall Street-Washington revolving door.”

And he touted Trump’s endorsement as he always does. “He did his homework,” Oz said. “He wrote that announcement himself, because I am smart, because I’m tough as nails, and I will never let you down.”

But there was deep skepticism among some in the crowd, and many of the Republicans who spoke said little about Oz, focusing instead on Trump.

Vance urged Republicans to support Oz in order to demonstrate Trump’s leadership over mainstream Republicans party.

“Are we going to have a Republican Party for the donors? For the special interests?” Vance said. “Or are we going to have a Republican Party for the people?”

Despite Trump’s endorsement, a number of people at the rally weren’t convinced by Oz, who has faced sharp criticism from his GOP rivals for past statements that ran to counter conservative beliefs on guns, abortion, and transgender issues.

“People in Pennsylvania overwhelmingly don’t want Oz,” said Debby Lee, 55, who drove five hours from Olyphant, just outside Scranton, to see Trump.

“He’s pro-red flag laws,” she said of Oz. “He’s anti-Second Amendment. He’s pro-abortion.”

Lee said Trump probably endorsed Oz because he thought the doctor had the best chance of winning in November, but she prefers Barnette.

When U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R., Pa.) took the stage and began explaining why he was an early Oz supporter, some in the crowd, which was still filling in, booed.

Fayette City resident Ryan Shaw, 43, said he came to see Trump, but he’s not sold on Oz.

”I just don’t trust him. He’s friends with Oprah and all these liberals,” said Shaw, who works in construction. “He’s Hollywood.”

But Shaw said he doesn’t trust any of Oz’s Republican primary rivals either, and he would hear Trump out on Oz.

Lorraine Porch said she was planning to vote for Oz even before Trump made his endorsement.

”I like Oz, I do,” said Porch, 77, who lives near Pittsburgh. As for Oz’s past statements on abortion and other issues, ”I don’t think he feels that way anymore. It’s in the past. People have the right to change their minds.”

Polls suggest that Oz enjoyed some bump from Trump’s endorsement, but not enough to seal the race.

Hours before the event, McCormick rolled out one of his top surrogates, former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to hammer Oz over his dual citizenship with Turkey. It’s a theme the McCormick campaign has aggressively pressed in the race’s final days — but which even some other Republican candidates have criticized as xenophobic.

Pompeo noted that Oz voted in Turkey’s 2018 election, and has an endorsement deal with Turkish Airlines, which is mostly owned by the Turkish government. He said Oz should explain “the scope and depth of his relationship with the Turkish government.”

McCormick allies have run ads warning ominously that Oz would “betray us.”

Oz, who was born in the U.S. to immigrant parents, has said he maintains dual citizenship to care for his ailing mother, who lives in Turkey. He has also said he would renounce his Turkish citizenship if elected to the Senate.

“These are pathetic and xenophobic attacks on Dr. Oz by David McCormick, who should be ashamed of himself,” said Oz spokesperson Brittany Yanick. “Now that he lost President Trump’s endorsement, he’s resorted to sad and desperate attacks that are no different than the tropes used against Catholics and Jews.”