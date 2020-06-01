Absentee ballot applications in both Spanish and English along with fliers sit next to food boxes distributed by the city, school district, and non-profit groups at 401 Domino Lane in Roxborough on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The goal of putting absentee ballot applications and fliers into the food boxes is to reach low-income voters who otherwise might not know about vote-by-mail, risking either not voting or voting in person.