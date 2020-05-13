“Anybody with as much leadership capacity as, you know, a Little League coach knows that you’ve got to pull people together to do something hard and motivate and inspire them that way, and I think the best governors have done that in addition to trying to do the policy things," Buttigieg said in an interview. But Trump, he said, "is somebody who seems to think that it’s all about him, who’s more preoccupied with how he feels he’s getting treated than whether we’re all going to live or die, and is concerned to the point of obsession with his own politics.”