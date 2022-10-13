The Jan. 6 House committee will hold its ninth public hearing Thursday, examining events surrounding the attack on the Capitol. It’s expected to be the final hearing before next month’s midterm elections and the group’s highly anticipated report.

Thursday’s hearing is supposed to pull things together.

There won’t be witnesses, but there will be new evidence. For the first time, we’re expected to hear all nine members of the committee (seven Democrats and two Republicans) speak, committee aides told reporters.

Their investigation continues, and it’s unclear what that report will look like or when it will be published.

Here’s what you need to know about the hearing.

What time does Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing start?

The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern.

How can I watch Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing?

The hearing will be broadcast on C-SPAN, PBS, CNN, CBS, ABC News Live, and MSNBC.

The Jan. 6 Committee will also stream the hearing from its YouTube channel.

Trump’s involvement in the Capitol riot to be examined

A lot has changed since the House Select Committee’s last hearing in July. Several key developments have emerged in the parallel investigations conducted by the committee and the Justice Department’s criminal probe.

On a broader scale, the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, seizing materials that the government says included top-secret information, including about another nation’s nuclear secrets.

In a CNN interview, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said Thursday’s hearing will reveal new material regarding Trump’s plans and how much he knew about the Capitol riot.

“We’re going to be going through, really some of what we’ve already found, but augmenting with new material that we’ve discovered through our work throughout this summer,” Logfren said. “I do think that it will be worth watching.”

Pennsylvania ties to the Jan. 6 hearings

The FBI seized the cell phone of U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a York County Republican and one of Trump’s chief allies in Congress, in August as part of a separate probe into a plan to select a slate of alternate pro-Trump delegates to the Electoral College in battleground states.

» READ MORE: Who is Rep. Scott Perry, the Trump ally from Pa., whose phone was seized by the FBI?

Perry has said that agents informed him he is not a target of that probe. But the FBI’s action came around the same time that several lawmakers in Harrisburg also reported receiving subpoenas as part of that investigation.

Agents have also reached out to several Republicans who appeared on Pennsylvania’s list of alternate electors as well as some who chose not to involve themselves in that effort.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee in the governor’s race, is fighting a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. Documents reviewed by the committee detailed his work to help arrange buses that carried pro-Trump protesters to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, POLITICO reported. Mastriano sued the committee, challenging its legal authority.

» READ MORE: Was Doug Mastriano Trump’s Pa. ‘point person’ in fake elector plot? Or barely involved?

Throughout the hearings, there has been a focus on the Proud Boys and the group’s role in the Capitol riot, including the involvement of Pennsylvania-based members. The leader of the Philly chapter, Zach Rehl, is one of five Proud Boys leaders facing sedition charges for their role in allegedly planning the attack.

Additionally, Al Schmidt, Philadelphia’s former chief election official, testified at one hearing about threats he received, which Trump egged on, during the presidential election vote count.

Pennsylvania catch-up

Like we said, Pennsylvania ties are throughout the Jan. 6 hearings. The Inquirer has been following developments.

Here are some links to help catch you up.

Pennsylvania-related coverage from the June 9 hearing

Pennsylvania-related coverage from the June 13 hearing