The accusation against Biden has rumbled through the campaign since late March, when Reade told her story in a podcast interview with a liberal reporter, Katie Halper. Reade, last year, had first accused Biden of touching her neck and shoulders in ways that made her uncomfortable. But in March, as Biden moved to the verge of securing the Democratic presidential nomination, Reade brought a much more serious charge: that in a Senate hallway in 1993, he pushed her against a wall, inserted his fingers inside her and, when she resisted, said, “You’re nothing to me. Nothing." She says she was soon relieved of most of her responsibilities in his office.