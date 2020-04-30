As Joe Biden faces increasing pressure to address a sexual assault accusation dating back decades, Pennsylvania’s four congresswomen are scheduled to boost his campaign Friday, capping a week in which the former vice president has rolled out a series of notable women to support him.
But the “Fab Four,” as the Pennsylvania Democrats sometimes call themselves, had relatively little to say Thursday about the simmering accusation against Biden, which his campaign has denied.
“When there are allegations of misconduct of any kind, there must be responsible investigation, and there must be space for all claims to be heard,” said a joint statement from Reps. Madeleine Dean, Chrissy Houlahan, Mary Gay Scanlon and Susan Wild.
The four women from the Philadelphia suburbs and Lehigh Valley broke into what had been Pennsylvania’s all-male congressional delegation in 2018, riding a Democratic wave fueled by female activism, concurrent with a rising focus on gender inequality and the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse.
On Friday they will be the latest in a list of Democratic women to stage events with Biden when they hold an online roundtable about his policies for Pennsylvania and his response to the coronavirus crisis. They will take questions from Biden supporters, but not the media, according to a Biden campaign advisory. This week Biden has also featured support from Hillary Clinton and soccer star Megan Rapinoe.
The Friday roundtable also arrives as Biden faces growing calls to personally respond to the accusation from a former Senate aide, Tara Reade, and as more information emerged seeming to reinforce her story. His campaign has denied her accusation, but Biden has yet to address it in his own voice, frustrating some progressives and advocates for women, who have been pressed by reporters to answer in his place.
Some Democrats worry that the issue could become a weight around Biden as he takes on a president skilled at attacking an opponent or that it could hinder his ability to rally progressives who have questioned whether he should remain the party’s standard bearer.
“If we support women and we believe women, we need to be consistent in the application of that,” said Sara Innamorato, a progressive Democratic state representative who represents part of Pittsburgh and backed Bernie Sanders in the primary.
Innamorato hasn’t decided whether to endorse Biden but said he must address the allegations. She found it frustrating that so many people around Biden have been asked to weigh in when the former vice president, who appears on TV multiple times a week, has not been asked directly by reporters.
“The allegations are directed toward you — why haven’t you had to acknowledge it? That’s the frustrating part. He should have to answer for it.”
Dana Brown, executive director of the Pennsylvania Center for Women in Politics at Chatham University, also emphasized the importance of hearing from Biden directly.
“We don’t want women to have to answer for a sexual assault allegation that they are not accused of,” Brown said. “The power dynamic here is important."
The accusation has gained steam at a time when Biden has wrapped up the Democratic nomination and has seen his polling lead grow in swing states, including Pennsylvania, as many voters have soured on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
The accusation against Biden has rumbled through the campaign since late March, when Reade told her story in a podcast interview with a liberal reporter, Katie Halper. Reade, last year, had first accused Biden of touching her neck and shoulders in ways that made her uncomfortable. But in March, as Biden moved to the verge of securing the Democratic presidential nomination, Reade brought a much more serious charge: that in a Senate hallway in 1993, he pushed her against a wall, inserted his fingers inside her and, when she resisted, said, “You’re nothing to me. Nothing." She says she was soon relieved of most of her responsibilities in his office.
"What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen,” campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield has said. The campaign declined to comment for this story.
They have largely avoided the topic, as if Biden’s long public record, and the trust he has among many voters, will fend off the charges. And his supporters have backed him when asked
“Joe Biden is Joe Biden,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday, calling him “a person of great integrity” and noting his work on the Violence Against Women Act. “I want to remove all doubt in anyone’s mind, I have a great comfort level with the situation as I see it, with all the respect in the world for any woman who comes forward, with all the highest regard for Joe Biden, and that’s what I have to say about that.”
The New York Times, Washington Post and Associated Press have all done lengthy investigations into Reade’s story. None found any other sexual assault claims against Biden, and none conclusively proved or disproved the decades-old accusation. (Some other women have previously said Biden has kissed, touched or hugged them in ways that made them uncomfortable, but none described assault).
Reade’s story gained renewed attention this week when two women provided information to the online news outlet Business Insider supporting Reade’s story. Lynda LaCasse, a former neighbor of Reade’s, said Reade told her of the sexual assault in 1995 or 1996. LaCasse described herself as a “strong Democrat” who intends to support Biden.
Lorraine Sanchez, who later worked with Reade, told Business Insider she remembered Reade complaining about sexual harassment by a former boss in Washington.
Aides who worked in Biden’s office with Reade have told the Times and the Post they did not recall her ever raising such accusations.
Reade supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden’s top rival, in the Democratic primary, but has said politics had nothing to do with her coming forward.
Trump has, over the years, been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by more than a dozen women, often for more serious actions than what Biden has been accused of doing, including rape. The infamous Access Hollywood tape caught him boasting about grabbing women’s genitals without their permission. Trump has denied any misconduct.
Still, the Trump campaign, including the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., has hammered both Democrats and the media over the Biden story, accusing them of hypocrisy after the 2018 firestorm that surrounded an uncorroborated sexual assault accusation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
During Kavanaugh’s confirmation Wild spoke out against what she saw as a GOP rush to confirm him.
“We must believe the testimony of women who have experienced sexual assault, we must stand up and declare that such behavior is intolerable,” Wild tweeted in September 2018, shortly before her election to Congress.
Scanlon had also criticized Republicans for moving too quickly, tweeting that his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, “certainly appears credible and she deserves to be heard," while also noting Kavanaugh’s denial.
Biden did speak out about sexual assault in the military during an online fund-raiser Wednesday night, but did not address the accusations against him.
Answering a supporter’s question he said, “I will order the Defense department to take urgent and aggressive action to make sure survivors are in fact supported and abusers are held accountable for their crimes,” Biden said during the event. He later added, “ignoring sexual assaults in the ranks goes against everything the military itself stands for.”