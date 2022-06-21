Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler received daily phone calls from Donald Trump’s lawyers and saw protests outside his house amid a pressure campaign to overturn the results of the state’s 2020 presidential election, he told the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks.

“All of my personal information was doxxed online,” Cutler said in an excerpt of a video interview with the committee that was conducted earlier this year and played Tuesday. “It was my personal email, my personal cellphone, my home phone. In fact, we had to disconnect our home phone for about three days because it would ring all hours of the night and fill up with messages.”

His testimony was featured at the start of the committee’s fourth public hearing on efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse the outcome of the vote that denied him a second term in office. The focus of Tuesday’s hearing was what committee chairman, U.S. Rep. Bernie Thompson (D., Miss.), described as a “pressure campaign” on state lawmakers to illegally appoint pro-Trump electors in defiance of the will of the voters.

Cutler, who has served as state House Speaker since 2020, has previously said he received at least two phone calls from Trump himself. But he has remained relatively tight-lipped about his interaction with the wider network of Trump supporters and his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee.

In introducing clips from his testimony Tuesday, committee investigators said Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis called Cutler daily during the last week of November 2020, looking to push their baseless theory that state legislatures could set aside election results and appoint a new slate of Electoral College delegates.

Cutler largely avoided these calls, thinking they were inappropriate, committee investigators said. He had his attorneys respond, asking Giuliani and Ellis to stop contacting him. That didn’t stop them.

“I understand if you don’t want to talk to me now,” Giuliani said in one voice message left on Cutler’s phone. “I just want to bring some facts to your attention and talk to you as a fellow Republican.”

On Dec. 30, Trump ally Steve Bannon used his podcast to call for a protest outside of Cutler’s home.

Cutler, in his interview with the committee, said it was the first of at least three demonstrations outside his house and district office in Lancaster County.

“My 15-year-old son was home by himself,” the House speaker said.

In one voicemail Cutler received that was played by the committee Tuesday, an unidentified woman was heard chanting: “Bryan Cutler, we’re outside.”

Ultimately, Cutler and other Pennsylvania legislative leaders refused Trump’s entreaties to throw out Joe Biden’s victory in the state and name their own preferred slate of electors.

But Cutler and dozens of other Republican lawmakers signed letters urging Congress to reject Biden’s victory ahead of the Jan. 6 joint session in Washington. They claimed Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration had provided guidance to county elections officials that went beyond the scope of state election law.

Cutler’s interview with the committee was first reported by Politico in June, but he declined to comment on what was discussed at the time. A spokesperson also declined comment Tuesday.

The committee also interviewed former Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, who oversaw the administration of the 2020 election for the state. She has also declined to discuss her testimony and did not return calls for comment Tuesday.

-Staff writers Chris Brennan, Jonathan Lai, and Jonathan Tamari contributed to this article.