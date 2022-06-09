After a year-long investigation into the attack on the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, the House committee leading the probe will start to present its findings Thursday night in the first of several planned days of hearings.

The House committee investigating the attack will present new video, audio, and a “mountain of evidence,” in an effort to highlight the ultimately deadly violence of the day and former president Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The Thursday hearing will start with eyewitness testimony from the first police officer attacked in the mob riot and from a documentary filmmaker who recorded the melee. It will also feature the committee’s accounts from Trump’s aides and family members of the deadly siege.

The committee chair, civil rights leader Rep. Bennie Thompson (D. Miss.), and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R. Wyo.) will make the opening remarks.

What time do the hearings start?

There are several planned public hearings scheduled throughout the month. The committee has confirmed dates and times for the first three hearings.

Day 1 will be Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern

Day 2 will be Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m. Eastern

Day 3 will be Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. Eastern

How can I watch or stream the hearings?

Most TV networks will carry the hearings live, but Fox News Channel will not Thursday.

PBS Newshour will livestream the hearings on its site, and the hearings will also be broadcast on local PBS stations. PBS will also offer live coverage on social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Many news sites will also stream the hearings on their websites.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.