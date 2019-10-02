“The whole email business was consistent with what people already thought about her. People thought she was evasive, people thought she was a little bit sneaky, people thought she had trouble being forthcoming,” said David Barker, a political science professor at American University who has written a book, One Nation, Two Realities: Dueling Facts in American Democracy, about competing political narratives. The accusations against Biden are “just not consistent with what anyone over the course of the last 40 years has believed about Joe Biden.”