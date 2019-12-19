Moments before the House of Representatives made him only the third U.S. president ever to be impeached, Donald Trump greeted thousands of supporters in Michigan, wished them a Merry Christmas — and dismissed the congressional condemnation that had just been stamped on his presidency.
“By the way, it doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached," Trump said five minute into his remarks. “The country is doing better than it’s ever been doing before. We did nothing wrong and we have tremendous support in the Republican party.”
“With today’s illegal and partisan impeachment the do-nothing Democrats are declaring their... disdain for the American voter," he said later. "This lawless partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democratic Party.”
As Trump touted his trade policies in Battle Creek, Mich., the House had started casting votes 600 miles away in Washington, D.C., capping an hours-long day of debate over impeachment.
By 8:24 p.m., when the deciding vote needed for impeachment was cast, Trump had hardly mentioned what was going on in Washington, talking instead about trade, his plan for a space force, and advances in Air Force technology.
In the wide ranging speech, he lamented that he’s not allowed to have stocks as president and criticized security’s handling of a protester who he told them to remove.
“You gotta get a little bit stronger than that folks,” he said to security guards. “The guy’s afraid he’ll grab her wrist lightly and he’ll be sued for the rest of his life.”
While Trump largely avoided impeachment in the beginning of his Michigan remarks, he wrote a six-page letter dismissing impeachment to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the day before, calling the process “invalid,” “spiteful,” “egregious,” “meritless,” “terrible,” “disingenuous,” “baseless,” “preposterous,” “dangerous,” “fake,” “fantasy” and “illegal.”
Earlier on Wednesday Trump tweeted “THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!” He boarded Marine One to Michigan without stopping to talk to reporters.
In introducing Trump, Vice President Mike Pence called the impeachment a “sham investigation.”
“Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats are having their say tonight," Pence said. "But the Republican Senate is going to have their say in January and I know that here in Michigan and all across America voters will remember in November.”