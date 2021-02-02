Donald Trump’s lawyers rejected the accusation that the former president actively tried to subvert the results of the 2020 election or played any role in inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing Tuesday that his coming Senate impeachment trial is unconstitutional.
Their brief, signed by new Trump lawyer and former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr. in a sweeping blue pen, argued that the single article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection is “facially and substantively flawed.”
“The Senate of the United States lacks jurisdiction over the 45th President because he holds no public office from which he can be removed,” Castor wrote with co-counsel David Schoen, an Alabama criminal defense lawyer.
The filing, which came the same day that the nine Democratic House impeachment managers accused Trump of a “betrayal of historic proportions” in their own opening salvo, offered the most detailed road map yet for how Castor and Schoen intend to defend Trump in his second impeachment trial starting next week.
It also appeared to put to rest speculation, for now, over whether Trump would adopt the arguments put forth by his Republican allies on the Hill — that there is no constitutional ground for convicting a president who is no longer in office — or whether he would retrench into his baseless grievances that the election was stolen from him by fraud.
In their brief filed earlier Tuesday, the nine House impeachment managers who will prosecute the case, including U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean (D., Pa.), accused Trump of endangering the lives of all members of Congress by aiming his mob of supporters at the Capitol “like a loaded cannon.” They called his behavior so egregious it requires his permanent disqualification from office.
“If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be,” they wrote, adding later: “It is the electoral process itself that President Trump attacked and that must be protected from him and anyone else who would seek to mimic his behavior.”
The Democratic brief pointed to Trump’s Jan. 6 rally in Washington not as the only example of his incitement, but as the culmination of a months’ long campaign against the lawful election results that created a furor among his supporters and set the stage for violence.
The brief detailed Trump’s baseless claims of fraud even before Election Day, and in the weeks after as it became clear he had lost and his legal challenges almost universally failed. They emphasized how Trump urged his supporters to gather in Washington on Jan. 6, the day Congress was to certify Joe Biden’s victory, with the Twitter exhortation “will be wild!” And they pointed to widespread warnings that threats of violence were rising in response to the president’s words, even before the rally.
“President Trump created a powder keg on January 6. Hundreds were prepared for violence at his direction,” the Democrats wrote. “All they needed to hear was that their President needed them to “fight like hell.” All they needed was for President Trump to strike a match.”
The trial is set to begin Feb. 9, and Democrats who control the Senate are hoping for a much faster proceeding than the one that saw Trump acquitted last year after his first impeachment. The exact schedule remains unclear.
Trump’s last minute hiring of Castor and Schoen over the weekend came after he parted ways with his previous defense team, reportedly in a dispute over which of those two strategies to take. In a nod to Trump’s election lies, the two lawyers argued Tuesday that there is “insufficient evidence” to prove the election wasn’t stolen.
But the bulk of their argument focused along two lines: the constitutionality of the trial itself and whether Trump’s statements at the rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection were protected by the First Amendment.
Castor denied that Trump’s calls to “fight like hell” had anything to do with what happened after.
“It was clearly about the need to fight for election security in general,” he wrote. “It is denied that President Trump intended to interfere with the counting of Electoral votes.”
Democrats face steep odds of making Trump the first president in history to be convicted of high crimes and misdemeanors: All but five Senate Republicans voted last week to block the trial from even happening on procedural grounds. Democrats will need support from at least 17 GOP senators for the two-thirds vote needed to convict Trump.
Trump at one point urged supporters to protest “peacefully,” a point some Republicans have pointed to as evidence he did not provoke violence. Democrats countered by writing that he spoke for 50 minutes more after that comment, “using highly inflammatory rhetoric.”
For example, they recounted in bold-faced type Trump’s exhortation that “we fight, we fight like hell,” because “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” And they pointed to videos showing that after he said “you’ll never take back our country with weakness,” and that “you have to show strength,” supporters shouted “take the Capitol right now!” and “invade the Capitol building!”
Democrats also aimed to preemptively reckon with the defense argument that the Senate does not have jurisdiction over a president who has already left office.
“There is no ‘January Exception’ to impeachment or any other provision of the Constitution,” the Democratic brief said. “A president must answer comprehensively for his conduct in office from his first day in office through his last.”
They also pointed to a phrase in the Constitution reading that “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments,” emphasizing the word “all.”
“The Nation cannot simply ‘move on’ from presidential incitement of insurrection,” they wrote. “If the Senate does not try President Trump (and convict him) it risks declaring to all future Presidents that there will be no consequences, no accountability, indeed no Congressional response at all if they violate their Oath to ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution’ in their final weeks—and instead provoke lethal violence in a lawless effort to retain power.”
Democrats also cited two instances in which former officials — a senator and a Secretary of War — were tried on impeachment charges after they had been expelled or resigned. The latest example dated back to the 1870s.
They also sought to dispatch quickly with the claim that Trump’s remarks were protected by the First Amendment, arguing that it was drafted to “protect private citizens from the government.”
“It does not protect government officials from accountability of their own abuses in office,” the brief stated.
