WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump faced a second impeachment by the House of Representatives Wednesday, exactly one week after a mob of supporters, fueled by his lies about the 2020 election, attacked the U.S. Capitol in one of American democracy’s darkest moments.
Democrats and a handful of Republicans were poised to impeach Trump with just a week left in his term, saying he had blatantly violated his oath of office by whipping up a crowd of supporters with baseless claims of a stolen election, inciting an insurrection aimed at blocking the certification of the lawful election of Democrat Joe Biden.
Five people died at or near the shrine of American democracy, including a Capitol police officer. Another officer committed suicide days later, and many others were injured as lawmakers and staffers — from congressional aides to cleaning crews — hid in fear of their lives.
Trump, already the third president ever to be impeached, would become the first to bear that stain twice. The vote came as camouflaged National Guardsmen stood outside the Capitol along tall, newly erected metal fences, and roamed the halls inside, a jarring and highly unusual presence.
“We know that we face enemies to the Constitution. We know we experienced the insurrection that violated the sanctity of the people’s Capitol and attempted to overturn the duly recorded will of the American people,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said on the House floor. “And we know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country. He must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”
Unlike the 2019 impeachment of Trump, centered on his attempt to pressure Ukrainian leaders for political dirt on Biden, this effort had at least some bipartisan support, most prominently from the House’s third-ranking Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.). At least five House Republicans, and likely more, were expected to support the impeachment.
“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney, daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, said in a statement. “None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”
The vast majority of House Republicans, however, opposed the impeachment, arguing that it was being rushed without a proper investigation or hearings, and would be too divisive at a moment when the country needs healing. Many argued that it was unfair to blame Trump’s speech last week for the violence that followed.
The House’s top Republican, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of California, said in a measured speech that Trump “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack,” but that a rapid impeachment was the wrong response.
“No investigation has been completed. No hearings have been held,” McCarthy said. “A vote to impeach would further divide this nation, a vote to impeach will further fan the flames of partisan division.”
Contradicting some conservatives’ claims, he also acknowledged “there’s absolutely no evidence” that antifa, a loosely affiliated group of far-left activists, was responsible for the attack. McCarthy instead called for a fact-finding commission about the attack and a censure resolution.
Similarly, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R., Pa.) called the impeachment “a move which will no doubt further divide an already fractured nation.”
Incredulous Democrats pointed out that Republicans, including Reschenthaler and seven other Pennsylvanians, for months amplified false claims about Biden’s lawful election, refused to accept the results, and last week tried to throw out the electoral votes of Pennsylvania and Arizona, continuing their objections even after the attack had scarred the Capitol.
They argued that Trump’s months-long crusade against the election results sowed doubts about the integrity of the country’s democracy, fueling the rising anger that exploded last week.
“They did not appear out of a vacuum. They were sent here, sent here by the president,” Pelosi said. “Words matter. Truth matters. Accountability matters.”
Trump said Tuesday he had done nothing wrong and derided the impeachment as another “witch hunt” that “is causing tremendous anger and division and pain.” He showed no regret for his speech that preceded the riot, saying Tuesday, “everybody, to the T, thought it was totally appropriate.”
Barred from Twitter, he issued a written statement Wednesday urging further protests to stay peaceful.
“I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for,” Trump said. “I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers.”
The House vote Wednesday came amid a dark and fearful moment that has left the Capitol shaken. Along with the national guardsmen occupying space that in normal times would be crowded by tourists, there was an increased police presence and metal detectors had been suddenly installed outside the House chamber. State Capitols across the country were bracing for protests days ahead of Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.
“We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene, and we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the president of the United States,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D., Mass.).
The impeachment’s fate in the Senate was unclear. Democrats are poised to take control of the chamber with the narrowest possible margin, but a conviction of Trump would require support from at least 17 Republicans, and some Democrats worried about bogging down the start of the Biden administration with a potentially weekslong trial for an already departed president. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said Wednesday he would not call an emergency session to begin the trial, assuring that it won’t begin until after Trump leave office next week.
A conviction could result in him being barred him from holding office again.
House Democrats proposed a single article of impeachment accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” After months of making false claims that he had won reelection, and that the country’s very democracy was being undermined by a historic crime, Trump urged supporters to gather in Washington last week, tweeting that it “will be wild!”
At the ensuing Jan. 6 rally, hours before Congress was set to take the final steps in certifying Biden’s win, Trump reiterated his many baseless claims, telling supporters “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore” and “you’ll never take back our country with weakness.”
They soon marched to the Capitol and fought their way inside, seized the Senate floor, and searched for Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi in a violent, last-ditch attempt to overturn Trump’s defeat and the will of the voters. Some rioters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.”
Trump’s supporters argued that it was unfair to blame the president for the riot. Reschenthaler pointed to a line in Trump’s speech before the attack when he told supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
“I hoped that this terrible national setback would lead us to attempt to come together rather than continue the pattern of vindictiveness and scoring political points,” Rep. Dan Meuser (R., Pa.) said in a statement.
“Let cooler heads prevail and consider how the actions we’re taking here today will alter the course of history, will lower an already low bar of an impeachment for all future presidents,” Reschenthaler said on the House floor Wednesday.
He added that Trump had “committed to a peaceful and uninterrupted transfer of power,” pointing to comments the president made a day after the riot. But that commitment only came after the violence outraged some of Trump’s staunchest allies.
While most Republicans opposed the impeachment, there were signs of some bipartisan support, including in the Senate, which will decide Trump’s fate. Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) has said Trump “committed impeachable offenses,” and called on the president to resign, but questioned whether there was time for any impeachment trial.
A number of House Republicans joined Democrats in blaming Trump for the calamity, though some still stopped short of endorsing impeachment.
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Bucks County Republican, argued for a formal censure instead, saying it would be less divisive and wouldn’t consume time needed to face other issues at the start of the Biden administration.
“President Trump’s attempts to undermine the outcome of the 2020 election have been unconscionable,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “The combination of a false information campaign coupled with inflammatory rhetoric led to the devastation that I was a personal witness to on the House Floor on January 6th.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.