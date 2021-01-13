“We know that we face enemies to the Constitution. We know we experienced the insurrection that violated the sanctity of the people’s Capitol and attempted to overturn the duly recorded will of the American people,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said on the House floor. “And we know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country. He must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”