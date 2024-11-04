Everything you need to know about Election Day in one place

Election day is upon us and The Inquirer is stacked with articles locked in on every race, local trends, and scene-setters throughout the region.

But what if you just want to know, simply, “Where’s my polling place?” or “Was my mail ballot received?”

Think of this as your one-stop-shop for all general Election Day info for the Philadelphia area.

Here’s everything you need to know about our coverage of the big day.

How do I check my voter registration and vote?

We have a guide for that! Here’s a breakdown on all the logistics regarding who can vote and how.

How do I find my polling place?

Find your polling place, accessible locations, and details about hours here.

Need a ride to the polls?

Local organizations, Uber, and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides to the polls on Election Day in Philadelphia.

Did my ballot get rejected?

Use our interactive tool to see if your mail ballot had an issue and find out how to fix it.

How are mail ballots processed?

This interactive feature breaks down the entire tallying process for mail ballots.

Our complete voters guide

See what’s on your ballot and what your options are based on your home address.

What to expect with voter turnout and lines

Pennsylvania election officials are anticipating the highest in-person voter turnout on Election Day since 2016. How will that impact voters?

What do I do and who can I call if I run into a problem at the polls?

What if your polling place moved? What if your name isn’t in the poll book or your signature doesn’t match? Here’s what to do.

Who’s leading in Pennsylvania?

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are virtually tied in Pa. polls. We’re keeping track along the way.

When and where is the Kamala Harris rally in Philadelphia Monday?

Harris’ campaign will hold a When We Vote We Win concert and rally in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Here’s what to know about performers, road closures, tickets, how to watch, and more.

