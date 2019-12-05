It all started when George E. Norcross III, a South Jersey powerbroker, testified about a controversial tax incentive program he’s been accused of manipulating (he has denied wrongdoing). Altman, his most vocal critic, came with a cadre of supporters to publicly confront him. After the hearing started, a chorus of boos rang out, the committee chairman ordered state police to “clear the back row," and they instead made a beeline to Altman, who was standing in a different part of the room. Altman, the head of the state’s Working Families Alliance, said she was texting and not making noise before she was dragged out and issued a police citation.