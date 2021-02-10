Castor opened Trump’s defense Tuesday with a folksy, 50-minute monologue that heaped flattery on senators, digressed into personal anecdotes, and highlighted his own past career as Montgomery County’s district attorney. Several Republican senators — including John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana — later said that compared to the taut, organized presentation of the Democratic House impeachment managers, Castor’s presentation left them cold.