The Never Trump wing of the Republican Party may have a candidate in next year’s U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania.
Craig Snyder, a Philadelphia business and political consultant who started a super PAC in 2016 to support Hillary Clinton, said Wednesday that he’s considering running for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.
Snyder, 59, served as chief of staff for the moderate Republican Sen. Arlen Specter in the mid-1990s. He said he’s intrigued by the prospect of reclaiming the seat his old boss held for three decades and returning it to “the non-Trump brand of Republicanism that I believe in.”
“What I’ve been doing, quietly, at this point, is reaching out to some folks who’d hopefully help with the infrastructure and resources of the campaign,” Snyder said in an interview Wednesday, adding he hasn’t made a firm decision yet. “So far, I’ve been getting encouragement.”
Snyder last fall finished an eight-year stint as president and CEO of the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia.
This is a developing story and will be updated.