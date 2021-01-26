Four years later, at the dawn of Biden’s presidency, the Republican Party is now facing a different sort of reckoning. Its leader left office refusing to concede defeat and inciting a deadly insurrection that disrupted the peaceful transfer of power. Rank-and-file GOP lawmakers have largely stood by Trump, but it’s harder to take cues from him now that social media platforms have banned or suspended him. And while Trump proved to be a unifying force for Democrats, Biden has never inspired the same level of passion among supporters or intense anger among detractors.