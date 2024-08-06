Kamala Harris chooses Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate; Josh Shapiro to join Harris in Philly today
Harris is expected to officially announce her VP pick ahead of a rally at Temple's Licouras Center.
Kamala Harris and her VP pick will be in Philadelphia for an evening rally at Temple University's Liacouras Center.
Republican VP nominee JD Vance is also traveling to the city for a midday event in South Philly.
Harris officially became the Democratic presidential nominee Monday evening in a virtual roll call.
JD Vance likely to attack Kamala Harris for antisemitism in VP pick of Tim Walz
Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), former President Donald Trump’s running mate, is likely to make criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris a key point in his South Philly rally on Tuesday.
Speaking to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt before Harris’ pick became public Tuesday Vance speculated that the only reason Harris would pick someone other than Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would be antisemitism within the Democratic party.
Kamala Harris chooses Tim Walz at her VP pick
Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, according to the Associated Press, opting against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who had catapulted to the national stage as a possible pick in recent weeks.
Walz, 60, is a second-term governor, former congressman, and retired teacher who served in the Army National Guard. He had risen in recent weeks from an under-the-radar Democrat to his party’s vice presidential nominee as he blanketed the airwaves with critiques of Republicans, that have been clipped and boosted on social media.
Kamala Harris has made her VP pick
Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on a running mate and an announcement is expected in the coming hours before the two appear together at a Philadelphia rally, according to three people familiar with her decision.
In recent days, she has zeroed in on a trio of potential finalists: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. It wasn’t clear yet who she picked.
Kamala Harris to take the stage with her running mate in Philly tonight
All eyes will be on Philadelphia Tuesday as Kamala Harris takes the stage alongside her eventual 2024 running mate.
Harris is scheduled to attend a campaign rally at the Liacouras Center, the 10,000-seat basketball arena on Temple University’s campus Tuesday evening. She’s expected to speak around 5:30 p.m.
Josh Shapiro to speak at Kamala Harris Philly rally today
As everyone await's Kamala Harris to announce her running mate, one of the top contenders will speak at her rally in Philly later today.
Josh Shapiro is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Liacouras Center around 5 p.m., according to the governor’s office.
Kamala Harris officially the Democratic presidential nominee
Vice President Kamala Harris, a daughter of immigrants who rose through the California political and law enforcement ranks to become the first female vice president in U.S. history, formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday — becoming the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket.
More than four years after her first attempt at the presidency collapsed, Harris’ coronation as her party’s standard-bearer caps a tumultuous and frenetic period for Democrats prompted by President Joe Biden’s disastrous June debate performance that shattered his own supporters’ confidence in his reelection prospects and spurred extraordinary intraparty warfare about whether he should stay in the race.
JD Vance slated to speak this morning in South Philly
Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be the only candidate on the presidential ballot visiting Philadelphia Tuesday.
Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, Donald Trump’s running mate, is traveling to Philadelphia Tuesday for the first time since he became the GOP vice presidential nominee last month.
How much would picking Shapiro help Harris win Pennsylvania?
Political science research is clear: If you’re looking to carry a state’s electoral votes, it won’t help much to pick a vice presidential candidate from there.
Unless, just maybe, the state in question is Pennsylvania, which was decided by around a percentage point in each of the last two presidential elections — and which has a parochial political culture.