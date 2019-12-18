They’ve each got seconds to to add their thoughts to the history books.
The day-long march toward an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives started Wednesday with at least six hours of debate. The House agreed to three hours each for Democrats and Republicans. The speeches alternate between members of the two parties, whose leaders parceled it out to individuals. Most were allotted either a minute or 90 seconds to make their arguments.
Most of the members representing Pennsylvania and South Jersey are expected to vote along party lines once the House votes in the evening, with Republicans opposing impeachment and Democrats supporting it. The exception is New Jersey Democrat Jeff Van Drew, whose opposition to impeachment has so alienated his party that he plans to defect to the GOP.
Here’s what local leaders did with their time:
Scanlon, a Democrat who represents Delaware County, was the first of Pennsylvania’s lawmakers to address the body.
“It is with profound sadness that I stand here today,” Scanlon said.
“A government where the president abuses his power is not of the people. A government where the president pressures a foreign country to undermine our election is not by the people. A government where the president puts his own interests before the country is not for the people. This isn’t complicated.”
The Philadelphia Democrat, elected in 2014, spoke on the floor of the House shortly after 11 a.m.
“The matter before us, ultimately, is not a question of fact, for the evidence is undisputed. Nor is it a question of law, as the Constitution is clear," Boyle said. "The heart of the matter is this: will members of this House have the courage to choose fidelity to the Constitution over loyalty to their political party?” He urged representatives to “summon the courage to uphold the rule of law and vote yes.”
Dean, a Democrat who represents parts of Montgomery and Berks Counties, spoke about 2 p.m. The grandmother of two noted the historic moment.
“By our vote today we are speaking to future presidents and to future generations," she said. "We are declaring that we will not tolerate foreign interference in our presidential elections. ....And in the end regardless of the outcome of this impeachment, the president’s tenure will end and this body and our grandchildren will be left with what we did here today. Ours is a somber generational duty about love of country and lifting a constitution to its gravest protections but its highest aspirations. Our democracy is a matter of conscience and by voting to safeguard our constitution mine is clear.”
Reschenthaler, a Republican, represents Pennsylvania’s 14th District near Pittsburgh, in the southwestern part of the state. A lawyer and Navy veteran elected in 2018, Reschenthaler spoke about 2:20 p.m., calling the impeachment process a “political hit job.”
“You know in the Navy we had a saying ‘bluff.’ Bottom line up front. Democrats are terrified that president Trump is going to win reelection,” he said. “They can’t beat him on the merits so the Democrats are caving to the far left radical base and they’re using the thoughts and the feelings and the assumptions of some unnamed bureaucrats rather than relying on facts and law to impeach a duly elected president.”
Reschenthaler said that as a former district judge in his hometown, he would have thrown the case out immediately.
“I’ll tell you who I’d prosecute though," he said. "I’d prosecute [House Intelligence Committee Chairman] Adam Schiff for abuse of power... ...I’d prosecute the Democrats for obstruction.”
Joyce, a dermatologist elected in 2018 to represent portions of Southern Pennsylvania including Cumberland, Somerset and Westmoreland Counties, called it a “dark day in House of Representatives.”
“The people that I represent in South Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania know the truth,” he said. “The American people know the truth. This impeachment circus has never been about the facts.”
Perry, of York County, is a former member of the state House and a retired brigadier general in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012.
“Madison and Hamilton warned us this might happen, that (the power of) impeachment might veer into factions,” Perry said. He called the process a “nakedly partisan” exercise motivated by Democrats’ hatred of Trump — “the reckless and irresponsible acts of the elitists in the swamp.”