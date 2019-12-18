“By our vote today we are speaking to future presidents and to future generations," she said. "We are declaring that we will not tolerate foreign interference in our presidential elections. ....And in the end regardless of the outcome of this impeachment, the president’s tenure will end and this body and our grandchildren will be left with what we did here today. Ours is a somber generational duty about love of country and lifting a constitution to its gravest protections but its highest aspirations. Our democracy is a matter of conscience and by voting to safeguard our constitution mine is clear.”